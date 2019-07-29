The is followed by Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo in the second and third places respectively.

Below is a list of the top ten highest-paid players in the world

10. Matthijs de Ligt & Frenkie de Jong

The former Ajax duo of Matthijs de Ligt & Frenkie de Jong is reportedly on €16 million (£14.4m/$17.8m) basic salary at Juventus and Barcelona, respectively.

de Ligt and de Jong were key as Ajax reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League and their performance contributed immensely in winning them mega deals.

9. Luis Suarez

The Uruguayan is ninth on the list of the highest-paid players in the world. His yearly pay of €16.7 million (£15m/$18.6m) is a mouth-watering one.

Luis Suarez has been an influential figure since he joined Barcelona FC from Liverpool in 2014.

The former Ajax striker has bagged 177 goals in 247 games for the Catalans.

8. Antoine Griezmann

The French FIFA World Cup winner’s move from Atletico Madrid has handed him a huge financial reward.

He will now receive a whopping annual salary of €17 million (£15.3m/$18.9m) which will make him the eighth highest-paid football player in the world.

7. Kylian Mbappe

The young player of the 2018 FIFA World Cup award winner has established himself as the highest-paid footballer among his peers, with €17.5 million (£15.8m/$19.6m) yearly salary.

Mbappe despite joining a big-spending club in Paris Saint Germain, last two season from Monaco is sought after by many clubs including Real Madrid.

A deal away from the French capital will hike his wages.

6. Ezequiel Lavezzi

The Argentine international ‘s career seems to be on his way down but his wages are astronomical.

His decision to join the Chinese Super League and Hebei China Fortune back in 2016 gives him €23.1 million (£20.8m/$25.7m) every year, making the former Napoli winger the 6th highest-paid player in the world.

Ezequiel Lavezzi is, however, yet to win anything in terms of silverware for his side.

5. Andres Iniesta

The midfield dynamo continues to put smiles on faces of football-loving fans after he parted ways with Barcelona last season.

Iniesta hit the jackpot following his transfer to Vissel Kobe in Japan, earning him €27 million (£24.3m/$30.1m) in salary per annum.

4. Alexis Sanchez

The former Arsenal winger has failed to live up to the billing at Manchester United and he hasn’t given the Red Devils value for money.

He receives €28.8 million (£26m/$32.1m) every year, which makes him the highest-paid player in the English Premier League

3. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, despite taking a pay cut when he joined Juventus from Real Madrid earns €31 million (£27.9m/$34.5m) a year, making him the third highest-paid player in the world.

In all, Ronaldo scored 28 goals in all competitions in 2018-19. That was his lowest total in a decade, since the 26 he bagged in his final year at Manchester United.

2. Neymar

Brazilian appears to be unhappy at Paris Saint-German, having suffered several injury setbacks since he joined them two seasons ago.

However, his wages of - €36.8 million (£33.2m/$41m) per annum put him even above Cristiano Ronaldo as the second-highest-paid footballer in the world.

1. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi leads the pack in the list of the highest-paid football players in the world with €40 million (£36m/$44.6m) year salary.

Lionel Messi turned 32 at the end of the 2018-19 season. Just before that, he racked up 51 goals and 22 assists in 50 Barcelona games.