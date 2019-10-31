This is the first time Messi will feature for Argentina ever since he was sent off in the Copa America third place play-off against Chile.

READ MORE: Kurt Okraku names Kwesi Nyantakyi as his favourite GFA President

The Albiceleste will take on Brazil on November 15 in Saudi Arabia and Uruguay on November 19 in Israel.

There are only two players from LaLiga Santander on the list, with Lucas Ocampos of Sevilla joining Messi as the other one in Lionel Scaloni's squad.

Nehuen Perez, though, is also in the list and he is officially an Atletico Madrid player, as he is spending this season on loan from Los Rojiblancos at Portuguese side Famalicao.

No River Plate players have been called up, in order for those players to be able to focus on their upcoming Copa Libertadores final.

The 1978 and 1986 world champions have friendlies against Brazil and Uruguay, the former on November 15 King Saud University Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia pitting him against Barça team-mate Arthur.

Three days later at the Bloomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv, Israel, on November 18, Barça take on another fellow South American side in Uruguay, featuring (if selected) another club colleague in Luis Suárez.