‘We can do miracles’ - Barcelona chief hints at Messi return

The prolific Argentine has already scored 7 goals and created 8 assists in all competitions for the Ligue 1 champions this season.

The 35-year-old who is widely regarded as the greatest footballer of his generation continues to show his class having scored spectacularly in PSG’s draw with Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Messi has been linked with a return to where he became a world beater in La Liga as he nears the end of his contract with the Parisians - which runs out in June next year.

Lionel Messi linked with Barcelona return

Reports had initially claimed that Messi has his sights on a return to Barcelona after Barca president Joan Laporta earlier this year admitted his desire to give the club legend a befitting farewell.

Messi was forced to leave Barcelona in the summer of 2020 with the club citing financial and structural obstacles posed by La Liga regulations as a reason for Messi's departure.

But the club have now recently confirmed that they would be open to bringing back the club's greatest player when his contract expires with the French champions.

Barcelona open to 'sensational' Messi return

Eduard Romeu, sports vice president of FC Barcelona, opened the door to his return in his appearance to detail to the economic media the economic situation of the club. "The possible return of Messi is a matter of the sports area." he was quoted to have said via Mundo Deportivo.

Romeu also took into account the current financial situation of the club, and that his return would certainly increase the wage bill and with it the expenses in the operating account, he pointed out that "we have shown that we know how to do miracles", in reference to the management of the financial crisis of the entity.