The Argentine came off the bench to score the match winner as Barcelona defeated Levante 1-0 on Saturday and consequently emerged as the La Liga champions for the 2018-19 season.

Now, Messi has as many league titles as former Real Madrid player Pirri and is chasing the record held by Paco Gento who won 12 league titles with the Los Blancos.

After Messi, the non-Spanish player with the most league titles is Dani Alves who won six titles during his time with Barcelona.

Lionel Messi has beaten Andres Iniesta to become the Barcelona player with most La Liga titles.

The 31-year-old has 34 goals to his credit and he is in a pole position to win the European Golden 6th time- 2010, 2012, 2013, 2017 and 2018.

Barcelona have now won 26 La Liga titles, yet they are trailing rivals Real Madrid by seven titles.