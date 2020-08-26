City reportedly weighing up long-term deal that would see Messi play for them for three years before moving to sister club New York City FC.

The 33-year-old Argentine superstar is aiming to transfer to a new team and start a new chapter in his life after a poor end to last season that culminated with Barca being destroyed 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals. Barca failed to win a trophy for the first time in over a decade during the 2019-20 season.

The 33-year-old who made his debut in 2005 at Camp Nou is understood to have contacted his former boss Guardiola of his interest in joining him at Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola who has always expressed his interest in getting united with Lionel Messi is bent on snatching him from Barcelona.

However, Barcelona have decided to hold on to Lionel Messi and according to reports by Daily Telegraph, the Catalans will only let the Argentine leave at a fee of £500m to meet his buyout clause.

Ramon Planes, the new technical director of the club, said on Wednesday during the unveiling of new signing of 20-year-old Francisco Trincao that the club remains optimistic of retaining Messi.

"We only have enormous respect for Leo Messi. Barca and Leo are like a marriage, where both have given so much to each other, and have brought so much joy to the fans," Planes said. "I think the future is positive. I am an optimist. We need experienced players, like Leo Messi, as well as players for the team's future. We are putting every effort into ensuring that the relationship between Barca and Messi will continue. We are working internally to convince Leo."