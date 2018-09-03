Pulse.com.gh logo
Lionel Messi misses out on FIFA Player of the Year shortlist


The Best Lionel Messi misses out on FIFA Player of the Year shortlist for the first time in 12 years

The Barcelona ace will not mount the podium in this year’s FIFA Player of the Year award

Lionel has been snubbed as FIFA named Cristiano Ronaldo, Luca Modric and Mohamed Salah on the final shortlist for ‘The Best’ award this year.

Lionel Messi fell down the pecking order when FIFA named its finest three players for last season.

FIFA technical committee settled on Cristiano Ronaldo, the holder of the award, Mohamed Salah and Luca Modric.

Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Real Madrid to the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League triumph, scoring 15 goals to emerge as the competition’s top scorer.

In all the Portuguese skipper bagged 44 goals for the Los Blancos last season.

Mohammed Salah in his debut Premier League season took the most` exciting league by storm and won the top scorer’s award with over 30 goals and also registered 10 in the UEFA Champions League as Liverpool reached the final of the campaign.

He scored 46 goals in the process for the Reds.

Luca Modric had the season of his life. The Croat was instrumental in midfield as Real Madrid cruised to the UEFA Champions League victory.

The former Tottenham midfielder also led Croatia to the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and he was consequently named the best player of the Mundial.

Last week Luka Modric was adjudged the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year beating off competition from Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The last time Lionel Messi failed to make the FIFA Player of the Year final shortlist was 2006 when Zidane, Canavaro and Ronaldinho were done the honours.

In the season under review he helped Barcelona win a double of La Liga and Copa Del Rey, but his side were booted out of the UEFA Champions League in the quarter finals and also Argentina struggled in the FIFA World Cup, exiting in the round of 16.

The Argentine scored the highest number of goals across Europe, winning the golden boot award, but he failed to inspire Barcelona and Argentina to glory in the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA World Cup.

He has mounted the podium every single year since 2007.

