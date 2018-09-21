Pulse.com.gh logo
Lionel Messi shows off new ahead of Girona clash


Photo Lionel Messi shows off new look ahead of Girona clash

Barcelona have showed off a new look for Lionel Messi ahead of Sunday’s clash with Girona

play

Barcelona have showed off a new look for Lionel Messi ahead of Sunday’s clash with Girona (yes, this is an article about a man having a shave).

In non-beard related news, Messi goes into the game in scorching hot form after notching his eighth Champions League hat-trick in midweek.

He’s already scored seven goals this season and another hat-trick would put him in double fixtures while we’ll still only in September.

 

The last time the two sides met at the Camp Nou was back in February in a 6-1 win for Barca, Messi scored twice and Luis Suarez grabbed a hat-trick.

Of course the two teams are scheduled to play again in January but that game could well take place in Miami, rather than at Estadi Montilivi.

 

credit: barcablaugranes.com

