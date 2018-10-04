Pulse.com.gh logo
Lionel Messi snubbed in Champions League team of the week


The Barcelona ace has been overlooked in the UEFA team of the week for matchday two despite bagging a brace against Tottenham Hotspur.

Paulo Dyballa, Edin Dzeko and Neymar have been picked as the players to be in attack in the team of the week for matchday two of the UEFA Champions League.

The three players selected bagged a hat-trick each to merit a place in the team at the expense of Lionel Messi who scored two goals.

Below is the full list of players named in the team of the week for matchday two

Goalkeeper: Neto (Valencia) – 7 points

Defender: Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) – 9 points

Defender: Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) – 9 points

Defender: Alex Telles (Porto) – 9 points

Defender: Jordi Alba (Barcelona) – 10 points

 

Midfielder: Cengiz Ünder (Roma) – 14 points

Midfielder: Marco Reus (Dortmund) – 13 points

Midfielder: Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) – 10 points

Forward: Paulo Dybala (Juventus) – 14 points

Forward: Edin Džeko (Roma) – 14 points

Forward: Neymar (Paris) – 14 points

