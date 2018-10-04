Lionel Messi snubbed in Champions League team of the week

The Barcelona ace has been overlooked in the UEFA team of the week for matchday two despite bagging a brace against Tottenham Hotspur.
The three players selected bagged a hat-trick each to merit a place in the team at the expense of Lionel Messi who scored two goals.
Below is the full list of players named in the team of the week for matchday two
Goalkeeper: Neto (Valencia) – 7 points
Defender: Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) – 9 points
Defender: Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) – 9 points
Defender: Alex Telles (Porto) – 9 points
Defender: Jordi Alba (Barcelona) – 10 points
Midfielder: Cengiz Ünder (Roma) – 14 points
Midfielder: Marco Reus (Dortmund) – 13 points
Midfielder: Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) – 10 points
Forward: Paulo Dybala (Juventus) – 14 points
Forward: Edin Džeko (Roma) – 14 points
Forward: Neymar (Paris) – 14 points