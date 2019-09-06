According to a report by renowned TNT journalist Martin Castilla Lionel Messi is eyeing a return to Argentina next year when he turns 33 years.

“There are many possibilities that Messi will enjoy playing at Newell,” Castilla said in the report.

It is reported that the five times FIFA Player of the Year’s contract permits him to leave in 2020 without Barcelona earning a penny from the move.

It is also understood that Lionel Messi seems to have lost motivation after having played for Barcelona since 2004, which would trigger his desire to move to return to Argentina.

Lionel Messi who is currently 32 won’t have the same energy and strength to offer football-loving fans the same performance he used to put when he turns 33 next year, so he is looking forward to saying goodbye to European football where the demands are high.

He has won four UEFA Champions League with Barcelona and has inspired the Catalans to a record ten La Liga titles- the highest by an individual player.