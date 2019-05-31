The UEFA Europa League, formerly the UEFA Cup, is an association football competition established in 1971 by UEFA. It is considered the second most important international competition for European clubs, after the UEFA Champions League.
Sevilla are the most successful club in the competition’s history, having won it on five occasions.
Chelsea on Wednesday walloped their city rivals Arsenal 4-1 to win the UEFA Europa League, making them the latest winners.
In all 28 clubs have won the UEFA Europa League or the UEFA Cup in its 48-year history.
Below is a list of former winners of the competition and the number of times they have won
Club Winners Runners-up Years won Years runner-up
Sevilla 5 0 2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016 —
Liverpool 3 1 1973, 1976, 2001
Juventus 3 1 1977, 1990, 1993
Internazionale 3 1 1991, 1994, 1998
Atlético Madrid 3 0 2010, 2012, 2018
Borussia Mönchengladbach 2 2 1975, 1979
Tottenham Hotspur 2 1 1972, 1984
Feyenoord 2 0 1974, 2002
IFK Göteborg 2 0 1982, 1987
Real Madrid 2 0 1985, 1986
Parma 2 0 1995, 1999
Porto 2 0 2003, 2011
Chelsea 2 0 2013, 2019
Anderlecht 1 1 1983
Ajax 1 1 1992
PSV 1 0 1978
Eintracht Frankfurt 1 0 1980
Ipswich Town 1 0 1981
Bayer Leverkusen 1 0 1988
Napoli 1 0 1989
Bayern Munich 1 0 1996
Schalke 04 1 0 1997
Galatasaray 1 0 2000
Valencia 1 0 2004
CSKA Moscow 1 0 2005
Zenit Saint Petersburg 1 0 2008
Shakhtar Donetsk 1 0 2009
Manchester United 1 0 2017