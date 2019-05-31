The UEFA Europa League, formerly the UEFA Cup, is an association football competition established in 1971 by UEFA. It is considered the second most important international competition for European clubs, after the UEFA Champions League.

Sevilla are the most successful club in the competition’s history, having won it on five occasions.

Chelsea on Wednesday walloped their city rivals Arsenal 4-1 to win the UEFA Europa League, making them the latest winners.

In all 28 clubs have won the UEFA Europa League or the UEFA Cup in its 48-year history.

Below is a list of former winners of the competition and the number of times they have won

Club              Winners Runners-up Years won     Years runner-up

 Sevilla                5           0            2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016    —

Liverpool            3            1            1973, 1976, 2001            

Juventus             3            1            1977, 1990, 1993            

Internazionale   3            1            1991, 1994, 1998            

Atlético Madrid 3            0            2010, 2012, 2018            

Borussia Mönchengladbach         2            2            1975, 1979         

Tottenham Hotspur        2            1            1972, 1984         

Feyenoord          2            0            1974, 2002         

IFK Göteborg     2            0            1982, 1987         

Real Madrid       2            0            1985, 1986         

Parma  2            0            1995, 1999         

Porto    2            0            2003, 2011         

Chelsea 2            0            2013, 2019         

Anderlecht         1            1            1983     

Ajax      1            1            1992     

PSV       1            0            1978     

Eintracht Frankfurt         1            0            1980     

Ipswich Town    1            0            1981     

Bayer Leverkusen            1            0            1988     

Napoli  1            0            1989     

Bayern Munich 1            0            1996     

Schalke 04         1            0            1997     

Galatasaray       1            0            2000     

Valencia              1            0            2004     

CSKA Moscow   1            0            2005     

Zenit Saint Petersburg    1            0            2008     

Shakhtar Donetsk            1            0            2009     

Manchester United        1            0            2017