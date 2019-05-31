The UEFA Europa League, formerly the UEFA Cup, is an association football competition established in 1971 by UEFA. It is considered the second most important international competition for European clubs, after the UEFA Champions League.

Sevilla are the most successful club in the competition’s history, having won it on five occasions.

Chelsea on Wednesday walloped their city rivals Arsenal 4-1 to win the UEFA Europa League, making them the latest winners.

In all 28 clubs have won the UEFA Europa League or the UEFA Cup in its 48-year history.

Below is a list of former winners of the competition and the number of times they have won

Club Winners Runners-up Years won Years runner-up

Sevilla 5 0 2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016 —

Liverpool 3 1 1973, 1976, 2001

Juventus 3 1 1977, 1990, 1993

Internazionale 3 1 1991, 1994, 1998

Atlético Madrid 3 0 2010, 2012, 2018

Borussia Mönchengladbach 2 2 1975, 1979

Tottenham Hotspur 2 1 1972, 1984

Feyenoord 2 0 1974, 2002

IFK Göteborg 2 0 1982, 1987

Real Madrid 2 0 1985, 1986

Parma 2 0 1995, 1999

Porto 2 0 2003, 2011

Chelsea 2 0 2013, 2019

Anderlecht 1 1 1983

Ajax 1 1 1992

PSV 1 0 1978

Eintracht Frankfurt 1 0 1980

Ipswich Town 1 0 1981

Bayer Leverkusen 1 0 1988

Napoli 1 0 1989

Bayern Munich 1 0 1996

Schalke 04 1 0 1997

Galatasaray 1 0 2000

Valencia 1 0 2004

CSKA Moscow 1 0 2005

Zenit Saint Petersburg 1 0 2008

Shakhtar Donetsk 1 0 2009

Manchester United 1 0 2017