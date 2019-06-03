The Reds have won the competition in 1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005 and 2019.

Real Madrid are the most successful team in the European Cup and the UEFA Champions League combined, with 13 titles.

The Los Blancos won the first five titles of the European Cup/UEFA Champions League from 156- 1960 and have never looked back since then. They also emerged as the first club to win the competition three on the trot since the competition was rechristened UEFA Champions League.

They are followed by AC Milan with seven UEFA Champions League trophies.

And Liverpool’s victory last Saturday has sent them one above Barcelona in the medal table of the European Cup and UEFA Champions League.

Introduced in 1955 as the European Champion Clubs' Cup, more commonly known as the European Cup, it was initially a straight knockout tournament open only to the champion club of each national championship. The competition took on its current name in 1992, adding a round-robin group stage and allowing multiple entrants from certain countries.

Performances in the European Cup and UEFA Champions League by club

Club Titles Seasons won

Real Madrid 13 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018

Italy Milan 7 1963, 1969, 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007

England Liverpool 6 1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019

Germany Bayern Munich 5 1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013

Spain Barcelona 5 3 1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015

Netherlands Ajax 4 1971, 1972, 1973, 1995

Italy Internazionale 3 1964, 1965, 2010

England Manchester United 3 1968, 1999, 2008

Italy Juventus 2 1985, 1996

Portugal Benfica 2 1961, 1962

England Nottingham Forest 2 1979, 1980

Portugal Porto 2 1987, 2004

Scotland Celtic 1 1967

Germany Hamburg 1 1983

Romania Steaua București 1 1986

France Marseille 1 1993

Germany Borussia Dortmund 1 1997

England Chelsea 1 2012

Netherlands Feyenoord 1 1970

England Aston Villa 1 1982

Netherlands PSV Eindhoven 1 1988

Serbia Red Star Belgrade 1 1991