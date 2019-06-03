The Reds have won the competition in 1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005 and 2019.
Real Madrid are the most successful team in the European Cup and the UEFA Champions League combined, with 13 titles.
The Los Blancos won the first five titles of the European Cup/UEFA Champions League from 156- 1960 and have never looked back since then. They also emerged as the first club to win the competition three on the trot since the competition was rechristened UEFA Champions League.
They are followed by AC Milan with seven UEFA Champions League trophies.
And Liverpool’s victory last Saturday has sent them one above Barcelona in the medal table of the European Cup and UEFA Champions League.
Introduced in 1955 as the European Champion Clubs' Cup, more commonly known as the European Cup, it was initially a straight knockout tournament open only to the champion club of each national championship. The competition took on its current name in 1992, adding a round-robin group stage and allowing multiple entrants from certain countries.
Performances in the European Cup and UEFA Champions League by club
Club Titles Seasons won
Real Madrid 13 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018
Italy Milan 7 1963, 1969, 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007
England Liverpool 6 1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019
Germany Bayern Munich 5 1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013
Spain Barcelona 5 3 1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015
Netherlands Ajax 4 1971, 1972, 1973, 1995
Italy Internazionale 3 1964, 1965, 2010
England Manchester United 3 1968, 1999, 2008
Italy Juventus 2 1985, 1996
Portugal Benfica 2 1961, 1962
England Nottingham Forest 2 1979, 1980
Portugal Porto 2 1987, 2004
Scotland Celtic 1 1967
Germany Hamburg 1 1983
Romania Steaua București 1 1986
France Marseille 1 1993
Germany Borussia Dortmund 1 1997
England Chelsea 1 2012
Netherlands Feyenoord 1 1970
England Aston Villa 1 1982
Netherlands PSV Eindhoven 1 1988
Serbia Red Star Belgrade 1 1991