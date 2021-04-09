Liverpool bid to end home pain as Lingard fires West Ham push

Newcastle fight to stay clear of drop zone

Newcastle, who have been flirting with the relegation places, could find themselves in the bottom three by the time they kick off on Sunday if Fulham beat Wolves.

Steve Bruce's side have won just two of their past 21 games in all competitions but the manager has dismissed suggestions of a split in the camp.

"That is the big thing that frustrates us all, a so-called mole in the dressing room, certain players unhappy, blah, blah, blah, the spirit is not good, this nonsense," he said.

The Magpies can take some confidence ahead of the game against Burnley from last weekend's 2-2 draw with Tottenham.