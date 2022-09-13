Klopp demands reaction against Bassey's Ajax after 'worst' game vs Napoli

The Reds are looking for their first points as they take on the Dutch giant in the second match of the group stage in the 2022/2023 Champions League.

Liverpool got off to a terrible start in the competition when Serie A club SSC Napoli destroyed them 4-1 in the opening match last week at the Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples.

It could have been worse for Klopp and his Reds as Nigerian international, Victor Osimhen also missed a penalty in the dominant display by the home side.

Klopp calls for improved display as Reds prepare to apply lessons

The 55-year-old has been talking ahead of the game against Calvin Bassey’s Ajax side at Anfield.

Speaking ahead of the all-important clash, Klopp described the performance in Naples as the ‘worst’ during his time and wants to see a quick reaction from his boys.

“I watched the game back plenty of times and it was a real horror show, to be honest, so we showed the boys the situation as well,” Klopp said. “They knew but then seeing it again makes it really obvious.”

“That was the worst game we played since I am here and we had a few bad games, we all know that. Everybody remembers probably Aston Villa and some others where we were just not up to speed and stuff like this. But there were always glimpses of us, even in these games.”

On Ajax, the former Borussia Dortmund boss added that he wants a reaction but was quick to admit it will be difficult against the in-form Dutch club.

“Obviously, we have to show a reaction definitely, we know that. That doesn’t guarantee a result against Ajax.”

“Ajax are actually, I would say, pretty much in the opposite situation, completely different, won all their games so far this season. Have again a rebuild, a really massive rebuild, but doing no surprise again a really good job.”

Ajax is unbeaten in the last seven (7) matches, winning all the game and keeping a clean sheet in the last six.

Alfred Schreuder’s side kicked off the UCL season in superb fashion after a comprehensive 4-0 win over Rangers.