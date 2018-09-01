Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Liverpool, Chelsea maintain perfect Premier League starts


Football Liverpool, Chelsea maintain perfect Premier League starts

Liverpool and Chelsea saw off stiff resistance from Leicester and Bournemouth on Saturday to continue setting a fast pace at the top of the Premier League with four wins from four games.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Eden Hazard sealed Chelsea's 2-0 win over Bournemouth play

Eden Hazard sealed Chelsea's 2-0 win over Bournemouth

(AFP)

Liverpool and Chelsea saw off stiff resistance from Leicester and Bournemouth on Saturday to continue setting a fast pace at the top of the Premier League with four wins from four games.

A huge error from £65 million ($84 million) goalkeeper Alisson Becker threatened to halt Liverpool's early season charge, but Jurgen Klopp's men held out for a 2-1 win at the King Power in another demonstration of their new-found defensive solidity to go with the firepower of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

Chelsea had to wait until 19 minutes from time to break down Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge before the in-form Pedro Rodriguez opened the scoring and Eden Hazard sealed the points in a 2-0 win.

At the other end of the table it was another afternoon to forget for West Ham, who remain the only Premier League side without a point, as Adama Traore snatched a 1-0 win for Wolves in stoppage time at the London stadium.

Alisson learns lesson

Alisson Becker's blunder nearly cost Liverpool at Leicester play

Alisson Becker's blunder nearly cost Liverpool at Leicester

(AFP)

For once Salah had an off day as the Egyptian fired a glorious early chance wide and was substituted by Klopp 20 minutes from time.

Mane stepped into the breach to open the scoring with his fourth goal in as many games this season after good work by Andy Robertson before Firmino's first of the campaign just before the break doubled the visitors' advantage.

A two-goal lead was more than Liverpool deserved, though, as for the third straight game the Reds failed to produce their free-flowing best.

Alisson more than played his part in registering clean sheets against West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brighton, but the Brazilian number one was caught trying to dribble past Kelechi Iheanacho and the Nigerian squared for Rachid Ghezzal to set up a grandstand finish.

"It's only positive that he is that good a footballer. But we all have to learn to use it in the right way still," said Klopp of Alisson's propensity to take risks.

"That was a mistake – no goalkeeper in the world should dribble in that situation."

Classy Hazard

While Liverpool were expected to challenge champions Manchester City for the title having spent more than any other team in the league over the summer, Maurizio Sarri's perfect start at Chelsea has surprised even the Italian himself.

Sarri's imprint was again clear to see as the blues dominated possession, but were made to work to inflict Bournemouth's first defeat of the campaign.

"They were very organised and they defended very well but usually in this match you have to be patient because you can win in the last 20 minutes," said Sarri.

French World Cup winner Olivier Giroud came off the bench to help make the breakthrough as he exchanged passes with Pedro before the Spaniard curled home.

Hazard then showed why Chelsea refused to contemplate letting him go to Real Madrid with a classy finish for his second goal of the season.

West Ham were another club to invest heavily in the transfer market, but are so far seeing no return on their near £100 million (111m euros/130m US dollars) spending spree.

"I don’t think it is a bad start, it is a very bad start," admitted manager Manuel Pellegrini, whose side also lost on the road to Liverpool and Arsenal, and at home to Bournemouth.

"We can’t lose six points here at home like we have. Playing away against Liverpool and Arsenal and you don’t play so well is understandable. Here at home to lose we must be very worried."

Everton's fine start to life under Marco Silva was tempered by a 1-1 draw at home to Huddersfield.

Brighton fought back from 2-0 down at home to Fulham to grab a 2-2 draw thanks to Glenn Murray's double.

And Southampton claimed their first victory of the season by resisting intense Crystal Palace pressure to win 2-0 at Selhurst Park thanks to second-half goals from Danny Ings and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Boakye-Yiadom rejoins Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade Ghanaian Players Abroad Boakye-Yiadom rejoins Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade
Football: Mbappe scores and sees red as PSG beat Nimes Football Mbappe scores and sees red as PSG beat Nimes
Ghana Football: Exco members won’t function at the GFA – Oppong Nkrumah Ghana Football Exco members won’t function at the GFA – Oppong Nkrumah
Charity: Inaki Williams to visit Ghana for charit Charity Inaki Williams to visit Ghana for charit
Football: Gayle boosts West Brom, Villa routed Football Gayle boosts West Brom, Villa routed
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Daniel Amartey cameos as Leicester City suffer defeat to Liverpool Ghanaian Players Abroad Daniel Amartey cameos as Leicester City suffer defeat to Liverpool

Recommended Videos

Ghana Premier League: Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward Ghana Premier League Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward
Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
2 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives...bullet
3 UEFA Awards Gala Real Madrid sweep all four positional awardsbullet
4 UEFA Mens Player of the Year Luka Modric beats Cristiano Ronaldo...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris heads for divorce after 16...bullet
6 Number 12 Government has no eveidence to prosecute Nyantakyi...bullet
7 Photos Pictures of Majeed Waris' embattled wifebullet
8 UEFA Men's Player of the Year Top ten best players in...bullet
9 Draw Arsenal, Chelsea get easy draws in UEFA Europa Leaguebullet
10 Opinion Why Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on European...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
2 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
3 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
4 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
5 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
6 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
7 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
8 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
9 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
10 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to...bullet

Football

Former Scotland manager Craig Levein, pictured 2012, is recovering at home and was unable to take his place in the Tynecastle dugout
Football Naismith hat-trick gives ill Hearts boss Levein perfect tonic
Borussia Moenchengladbach's scorer Alassane Plea (L) challenges Augsburg midfielder Koo Ja-cheol in their 1-1 draw
Football Hoffenheim fight back despite another Bundesliga VAR setback
Victory at the Asian Games means South Korean captain Son Heung-min will be able to see out his new five-year deal with Spurs
Football 'Best day ever!' Son scoops Asian gold to avoid military service
Chelsea star Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring against Bournemouth
Football Pedro, Hazard on target as Chelsea cruise