Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Liverpool, Chelsea remain perfect, City maintain chase


Football Liverpool, Chelsea remain perfect, City maintain chase

Liverpool and Chelsea maintained their perfect Premier League starts after four games on Saturday as champions Manchester City edged past Newcastle to remain two points behind the early leaders.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jumping for joy: Kyle Walker score a stunning second goal for Manchester City play

Jumping for joy: Kyle Walker score a stunning second goal for Manchester City

(AFP)

Liverpool and Chelsea maintained their perfect Premier League starts after four games on Saturday as champions Manchester City edged past Newcastle to remain two points behind the early leaders.

A huge error from £65 million ($84 million) goalkeeper Alisson Becker threatened to halt Liverpool's early season charge, but Jurgen Klopp's men held out for a 2-1 win at the King Power in another demonstration of their new-found defensive solidity to go with the firepower of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

Chelsea had to wait until 19 minutes from time to break down Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge before the in-form Pedro Rodriguez opened the scoring and Eden Hazard sealed the points in a 2-0 win.

City bounced back from a rare slip-up at Wolves last weekend thanks to goals from England internationals Raheem Sterling and Kyle Walker in a 2-1 success to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Sheikh Mansour's takeover that has transformed the club.

At the other end of the table it was another afternoon to forget for West Ham, who remain the only Premier League side without a point, as Adama Traore snatched a 1-0 win for Wolves in stoppage time at the London Stadium.

Alisson learns lesson

Alisson Becker's blunder nearly cost Liverpool at Leicester play

Alisson Becker's blunder nearly cost Liverpool at Leicester

(AFP)

On a rare off day for Salah, who was substituted 20 minutes from time, Mane and Firmino stepped into the breach to give Liverpool a 2-0 half-time lead at Leicester.

But that was a more comfortable cushion than they deserved as for the third straight game the Reds failed to produce their free-flowing best.

Alisson more than played his part in registering clean sheets against West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brighton, but the Brazilian number one was caught trying to dribble past Kelechi Iheanacho and the Nigerian squared for Rachid Ghezzal to set up a grandstand finish.

"It's only positive that he is that good a footballer. But we all have to learn to use it in the right way still," said Klopp of Alisson's propensity to take risks.

"That was a mistake – no goalkeeper in the world should dribble in that situation."

Classy Hazard

Eden Hazard sealed Chelsea's 2-0 win over Bournemouth play

Eden Hazard sealed Chelsea's 2-0 win over Bournemouth

(AFP)

While Liverpool and City were expected to challenge for the title, Maurizio Sarri's perfect start at Chelsea has surprised even the Italian himself.

Sarri's imprint was again clear to see as the blues dominated possession, but were made to work to inflict Bournemouth's first defeat of the campaign.

"They were very organised and they defended very well but usually in this match you have to be patient because you can win in the last 20 minutes," said Sarri.

City also had to be patient as a combination of poor finishing and Martin Dubravka in the Newcastle goal prevented a rout at the Etihad after Sterling fired the hosts into an eighth-minute lead.

Newcastle enjoyed barely 20 percent possession, but made it count to level on the half hour mark when DeAndre Yedelin turned home Salomon Rondon's cross.

"When teams set up like Newcastle did, you are going to get done on the counter. It is something we need to improve on," said Walker.

"We've been done more than last season, so we've got cobwebs to brush off from the summer and hopefully we can come good after the international break."

For all the intricate play by Pep Guardiola's men, it required some force to get the job done eventually as Walker hammered home a strike from 25 yards for the match winner seven minutes into the second-half.

'Very bad start'

West Ham would love any type of goal at the moment as a near £100 million investment in the transfer market is still to yield any return.

"I don’t think it is a bad start, it is a very bad start," admitted manager Manuel Pellegrini, whose side also lost on the road to Liverpool and Arsenal, and at home to Bournemouth.

"We can’t lose six points here at home like we have. Playing away against Liverpool and Arsenal and you don’t play so well is understandable. Here at home to lose we must be very worried."

Everton's fine start to life under Marco Silva was tempered by a 1-1 draw at home to Huddersfield.

The points were also shared in a 2-2 draw between Brighton and Fulham, while Southampton claimed their first victory of the season 2-0 at Crystal Palace.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Watch Andre Ayew's debut goal for Fenerbahce Video Watch Andre Ayew's debut goal for Fenerbahce
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Jordan Ayew makes Crystal Palace debut Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew makes Crystal Palace debut
Football: Walker winner allows City to celebrate decade of Abu Dhabi glory Football Walker winner allows City to celebrate decade of Abu Dhabi glory
Football: Goretzka scores first Bayern goal in stroll against Stuttgart Football Goretzka scores first Bayern goal in stroll against Stuttgart
Football: Nainggolan breaks Inter duck to seal first win of Serie A season Football Nainggolan breaks Inter duck to seal first win of Serie A season
Football: Pellegrini rocked by West Ham's 'very bad' start to season Football Pellegrini rocked by West Ham's 'very bad' start to season

Recommended Videos

Ghana Premier League: Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward Ghana Premier League Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward
Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
2 UEFA Awards Gala Real Madrid sweep all four positional awardsbullet
3 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives...bullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris heads for divorce after 16...bullet
5 UEFA Mens Player of the Year Luka Modric beats Cristiano Ronaldo...bullet
6 Number 12 Government has no eveidence to prosecute Nyantakyi...bullet
7 Photos Pictures of Majeed Waris' embattled wifebullet
8 UEFA Men's Player of the Year Top ten best players in...bullet
9 Draw Arsenal, Chelsea get easy draws in UEFA Europa Leaguebullet
10 Opinion Why Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on European...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
2 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
3 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
4 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
5 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
6 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
7 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
8 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
9 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
10 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to...bullet

Football

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring for PSG against Nimes
Football Mbappe scores and sees red as PSG beat Nimes
Chelsea star Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring against Bournemouth
Football Sarri's insists more to come despite perfect start from Chelsea
Ghanaian Players Abroad Boakye-Yiadom rejoins Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade
Ghana Football Exco members won’t function at the GFA – Oppong Nkrumah