Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Liverpool extend winning streak despite Alisson blunder


Football Liverpool extend winning streak despite Alisson blunder

A goalkeeping howler from Alisson saw Liverpool concede for the first time this season, but they held on to win 2-1 at Leicester and extend their 100 per cent start to the Premier League season.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Roberto Firmino kept Liverpool flying high at Leicester play

Roberto Firmino kept Liverpool flying high at Leicester

(AFP)

A goalkeeping howler from Alisson saw Liverpool concede for the first time this season, but they held on to win 2-1 at Leicester and extend their 100 per cent start to the Premier League season.

Goals from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in the first half gave table-toppers Liverpool a seemingly unassailable lead.

Leicester deservedly reduced the arrears through Rachid Ghezzal, who punished an embarrassing blunder from Alisson.

It was the first goal Jurgen Klopp's side had conceded in 418 minutes of Premier League football going back to May 6 and the first Alisson had let in club football since last season's Champions League semi-final when he was playing for Roma, against Liverpool.

But Leicester couldn't find the equaliser as Liverpool's defence remained firm in front of Alisson to secure their fourth successive win heading into the international break.

Alisson's counterpart Kasper Schmeichel, making his 300th appearance for Leicester after signing a new contract in midweek, was into the action within the first three minutes.

Mohamed Salah put Firmino through but he could only fire against Schmeichel's legs, and from the rebound, Salah side-footed wide.

The Reds took a 10th-minute lead when Senegal winger Mane made the most of his ricochet off Harry Maguire from Andrew Robertson's cross to bury left-footed to Schmeichel's right for his third goal of the season.

Liverpool remained on top and Joe Gomez sent a header looping well over the bar from Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner.

Leicester's first chance came in the 22nd minute when Demarai Gray got away from a defender to latch on to Ghezzal's pass and squeezed in a shot that Alisson smothered.

The home side continued to find it hard to open Liverpool up, and were being forced to try their luck from distance as James Maddison fired over from long range.

But they had eased themselves into the game and were finally starting to give Klopp's side something to think about.

Reds held firm

Just as Leicester might have thought they had turned the tide, Liverpool broke away quickly and doubled their lead.

Salah forced Schmeichel to push his shot around the post, and from their second successive corner, Firmino met James Milner's flag-kick with a firm header into the far corner of the net from 10 yards.

Leicester pressed to reduce the arrears following the restart and Ghezzal surprised Alisson with a low cross that bounced just wide of the far post.

Maddison was the nearly man again in Leicester's next attack, when only the outstretched leg of the lunging Gomez blocked a goal-bound effort after he wriggled past Alexander-Arnold.

Leicester were having their best spell of the game as the hour mark approached.

Wes Morgan failed to sort his feet out from point-blank range after Marc Albrighton and Gray also missed contact from Ben Chilwell’s low centre.

Leicester's persistence was rewarded in the 63rd minute.

And after so much criticism of Liverpool's goalkeeping department in recent years, it was another howler from their last line of defence.

Alisson dallied on a back pass from Virgil Van Dijk and allowed himself to be dispossessed by substitute Kelechi Iheanacho on the byline and he crossed for Ghezzal to steer home

Klopp made a double substitution on 69 minutes in a bid to wrest back control as Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri came on for Henderson and Salah.

The changes made little effect however, although Leicester's charge faded as Liverpool held firm in the closing stages.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Talent Hunt: Top FIFA agent arrives in Ghana to scout talents Talent Hunt Top FIFA agent arrives in Ghana to scout talents
Alisson Becker: Twitter mocks Liverpool’s new goalkeeper for horror against Leicester City Alisson Becker Twitter mocks Liverpool’s new goalkeeper for horror against Leicester City
Football: Son Heung-min wins Asian gold to avoid military service Football Son Heung-min wins Asian gold to avoid military service
Football: Klopp knew Alisson blunder was coming Football Klopp knew Alisson blunder was coming
Football: Brazilian Ronaldo close to buying Spanish club: newspaper Football Brazilian Ronaldo close to buying Spanish club: newspaper
Football: Lyon footballer Depay devastated after burglary Football Lyon footballer Depay devastated after burglary

Recommended Videos

Ghana Premier League: Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward Ghana Premier League Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward
Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
2 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives...bullet
3 UEFA Awards Gala Real Madrid sweep all four positional awardsbullet
4 UEFA Mens Player of the Year Luka Modric beats Cristiano Ronaldo...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris heads for divorce after 16...bullet
6 Number 12 Government has no eveidence to prosecute Nyantakyi...bullet
7 Photos Pictures of Majeed Waris' embattled wifebullet
8 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
9 UEFA Men's Player of the Year Top ten best players in...bullet
10 Draw Arsenal, Chelsea get easy draws in UEFA Europa Leaguebullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
4 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
5 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
6 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie...bullet
7 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
8 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
9 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won...bullet
10 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet

Football

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (L) playing for Stoke City last season
Football PSG make surprise move for Choupo-Moting as transfer window shuts
New Old Firm rivals Brendan Rodgers of Celtic and Rangers manager Steven Gerrard spent three years together at Liverpool
Football Rodgers expects highest standards from Gerrard the manager
Manchester United's Anthony Martial is battling to get back into Jose Mourinho's good books
Football Under-fire Mourinho weighs up Martial gamble
Perfect start: Steven Gerrard has impressed in his first three months in charge of Rangers
Football Gerrard's impressive start restores Rangers' Old Firm belief