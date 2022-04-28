Jurgen Klopp is in no hurry to leave Liverpool after contract extension

Klopp has put pen to paper on a two-year extension to remain at the club, according to The Athletic.

The 54-year-old German and his closest staff had signed a deal that was expected to expire after the 2023/24 campaign but has now extended that contract by two years.

Klopp has been in charge of the Reds since he took reigns of the club back in the summer of 2015.

Imago

He was expected to leave the club in 2024 but Liverpool fans will be happy that the tactician has decided to stay until 2026.

Klopp and Liverpool are on course to win the quadruple this season, having already won the Carabao Cup and will face Chelsea in the final of the FA Cup.

AFP

The Reds are also in the Champions League semi-final and currently sit second on the Premier League table, just one point behind leaders, Manchester City.