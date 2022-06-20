RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

' He will write his own story'- Luis Suarez tips Darwin Nunez to succeed at Anfield

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda

At just 22 years old, Nunez completed his move to Liverpool for an initial fee of £64m transfer from Benfica earlier this month after a successful season where he scored 34 goals in all competitions.

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has tipped Darwin Nunez to succeed at Anfield
Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has tipped Darwin Nunez to succeed at Anfield

The former Barcelona striker spoke out against those who look to compare the new Liverpool signing to him just because they are both Uruguayan, stating that their nationality and similar positions are all they have in common.

Recommended articles

“He [Nunez] will write his own story at Liverpool. He is Uruguayan and he is a forward but that is where the comparisons stop” Suarez said.

Also Read: #PulseSPORTS30: 11-15 REVEALED

Cyriel Dessers leaps to Taiwo Awoniyi's defence, blasts popular stats website

Depay gifts Ghanaian president Barcelona jersey

Having played together in the national set-up, Suarez has seen first-hand how good Nunez is. As a former Anfield regular himself, Suarez believes that Nunez will leave his mark on the historic club.

Darwin Nunez in Liverpool colours at his unveiling
Darwin Nunez in Liverpool colours at his unveiling Twitter

“He is a special player and doesn't need to be compared with anybody. He is going to a great club with one of the best coaches in the world, players he can learn off, and of course those special fans.” Suarez said.

Having been linked with a move back to England, with former teammate Steven Gerrard reportedly keen to bring the legendary Uruguayan striker to Villa Park, Suarez stated that he is open to guiding Nunez as he settles in his new club.

Darwin Nunez celebrates his last goal in Benfica colours
Darwin Nunez celebrates his last goal in Benfica colours Twitter

With another striker from the Portuguese league, in the person of Luis Diaz, adapting quickly to the Premier League, Suarez has tipped his compatriot to shine when called upon.

“I can be there to offer him advice about England and the style of play - but I don't think he will need it - he will let his talent do the talking,” Suarez said.

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda Niyi is a sports journalist and content creator. He unapologetically gives an opinion on key happenings in the world of Sports

More from category

  • El Clasico rivals Dani Alves and Marcelo could be teammates at Real Valladolid next season

    Dani Alves and Marcelo both targeted by La Liga returnees

  • ‘Spreading the love in Ghana’ – Barcelona react to Depay’s return to his roots

    ‘Spreading the love in Ghana’ – Barcelona react to Depay’s return to his roots

  • Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has tipped Darwin Nunez to succeed at Anfield

    ' He will write his own story'- Luis Suarez tips Darwin Nunez to succeed at Anfield

Trending

Adebayor to pocket $510,000 after winning FIFA ruling over 'unfair sacking'

Adebayor to pocket $510,000 after winning FIFA ruling over 'unfair sacking'
COMMENT

Samuel Eto’o rejecting Joel Matip is a sign of pride which could cost Cameroon at the World Cup

Samuel Eto'o blocked Joel Matip's attempt to rejoin Cameroon

Kevin-Prince Boateng becomes first footballer to marry in the metaverse

Kevin-Prince Boateng becomes first footballer to marry in the metaverse

Sadio Mane to build new pitch in Senegal after playing in mud with El Hadji Diouf

Sadio Mane made a return to “where it all began, his hometown of Bambali, Senegal, to take part in a community football match alongside El Hadji Diouf.