Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Liverpool midfielder Grujic joins Hertha on loan


Football Liverpool midfielder Grujic joins Hertha on loan

Midfielder Marko Grujic has joined Hertha Berlin on a season-long loan deal after extending his Liverpool contract, it was confirmed on Sunday.

  • Published:
Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has joined Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin on a one-year loan deal. play

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has joined Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin on a one-year loan deal.

(AFP/File)

Midfielder Marko Grujic has joined Hertha Berlin on a season-long loan deal after extending his Liverpool contract, it was confirmed on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Serbia international, who helped Cardiff City earn promotion to the Premier League last season on loan, will spend 2018-19 in Berlin after signing a fresh Liverpool deal until 2023.

The central midfielder, who was in Serbia's World Cup squad but did not play a game, rejected the chance to rejoin Cardiff on loan and says he is looking forward to helping Hertha in the Bundesliga.

"I am very happy that the transfer worked out," said Grujic in a statement.

"Hertha Berlin is a big club and I've always loved the Bundesliga," added the player who joined Liverpool from Red Star Belgrade in 2016.

"I have had a few offers, but I immediately had a very good feeling during the talks.

"Now I want to show as quickly as possible that I can help the team," he added ahead of Hertha hosting newly-promoted Nuremberg at the Olympic Stadium next Saturday in their first game of the new Bundesliga season.

Grujic also reportedly turned down an approach from Championship side Middlesbrough and Liverpool dismissed Torino's offer to sign him on loan.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

La Liga: Real Madrid experience worst attendance in ten years over Ronaldo absence La Liga Real Madrid experience worst attendance in ten years over Ronaldo absence
Weekend Wrap: Review of big matches played in Europe over the weekend Weekend Wrap Review of big matches played in Europe over the weekend
Profile: Jorginho, Chelsea's new midfield maestro Profile Jorginho, Chelsea's new midfield maestro
Trolls: The look on Man United’s Vice-Chairman, Ed Woodward's face during their humiliating defeat to Brighton Trolls The look on Man United’s Vice-Chairman, Ed Woodward's face during their humiliating defeat to Brighton
#MourinhoOut: Man United fan starts GoFundMe to raise £12 million for Jose Mourinho sacking #MourinhoOut Man United fan starts GoFundMe to raise £12 million for Jose Mourinho sacking
Football: Chinese Super League down to wire in 'fierce battle' Football Chinese Super League down to wire in 'fierce battle'

Recommended Videos

Video: Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign
Pulse Sports: My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil Pulse Sports My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil
Romelu Lukaku: Player shows in new Mercedes as Man U Stars go back into training Romelu Lukaku Player shows in new Mercedes as Man U Stars go back into training



Top Articles

1 Photos Countryman Songo gets Doctorate Degreebullet
2 #MourinhoOut Man United fan starts GoFundMe to raise £12 million for...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey sets record in Super Cupbullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Christian Atsu dropped from Newcastle...bullet
5 Football FIFA made a mistake awarding Messi the Golden Ball-...bullet
6 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black Stars...bullet
7 Football 'We made incredible mistakes': Mourinho fumes as...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Swansea City fans troll Jordan...bullet
9 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ghanaian players to watch this...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
3 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
4 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
5 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
6 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won...bullet
7 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
8 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet
9 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
10 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in...bullet

Football

Josef Martinez tied Major League Soccer's single-season scoring record when he hammered in his 27th goal
Football Atlanta's Martinez matches MLS single-season scoring record
On target: Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring the second goal
Football No Ronaldo, no Zidane, no problem as Real start La Liga with victory
Shock: Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi celebrates scoring the opening goal against Inter Milan
Football Inter Milan shocked in Serie A opener, Dzeko hits Roma stunner
Shock: Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi celebrates scoring the opening goal against Inter Milan
Football Dzeko stunner lifts Roma as Inter fall in Serie A opener