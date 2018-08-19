Liverpool midfielder Grujic joins Hertha on loan

news

Midfielder Marko Grujic has joined Hertha Berlin on a season-long loan deal after extending his Liverpool contract, it was confirmed on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Serbia international, who helped Cardiff City earn promotion to the Premier League last season on loan, will spend 2018-19 in Berlin after signing a fresh Liverpool deal until 2023.

The central midfielder, who was in Serbia's World Cup squad but did not play a game, rejected the chance to rejoin Cardiff on loan and says he is looking forward to helping Hertha in the Bundesliga.

"I am very happy that the transfer worked out," said Grujic in a statement.

"Hertha Berlin is a big club and I've always loved the Bundesliga," added the player who joined Liverpool from Red Star Belgrade in 2016.

"I have had a few offers, but I immediately had a very good feeling during the talks.

"Now I want to show as quickly as possible that I can help the team," he added ahead of Hertha hosting newly-promoted Nuremberg at the Olympic Stadium next Saturday in their first game of the new Bundesliga season.

Grujic also reportedly turned down an approach from Championship side Middlesbrough and Liverpool dismissed Torino's offer to sign him on loan.