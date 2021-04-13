Liverpool need Klopp to rediscover magic touch for Real Madrid rescue act

Liverpool can claim to have suffered more than most from an entire season behind closed doors.

Prior to January, they were unbeaten in 68 home Premier League games. That club-record run was followed by a less treasured one as for the first time Liverpool then lost six consecutive games at Anfield.

A late winner to beat Aston Villa 2-1 on Saturday snapped that streak, but only served to reinforce that Liverpool are not the force of the past two seasons.

On top of empty stadiums, injuries have also played a major role. Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip will again be missing for the visit of Madrid, while Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota's first season at the club has been disrupted by lengthy layoffs.

Yet, Klopp has to also take his share of the blame for some of his side's failings. The decision to drop Thiago in favour of Naby Keita, in just his second start since December, for the first leg last week backfired big time.