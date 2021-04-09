Liverpool seek to avenge Aston Villa mauling

"It was a really strange game. I have the game in my mind and which way I will use it I am not sure yet."

Ollie Watkins scored a hat-trick in Villa's 7-2 win and his goals have helped his team establish themselves in the top half of the table, just five points behind faltering champions Liverpool.

Liverpool are desperate to end their Anfield jinx as they seek to return to the top four, at least temporarily -- Klopp's men have lost their past six Premier League games at home.

They will also be looking to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat at Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final this week, when Naby Keita was withdrawn before half-time.

It was just the Guinean's second European start of the season but the gamble backfired as he was replaced by Thiago Alcantara with Liverpool's midfield in disarray.