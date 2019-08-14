A game for the bragging rights between the two English sides- winners of the UEFA Champions League, Liverpool and champions of the UEFA Europa League, Chelsea will see none other than a female knight of the whistle thrown into a game of this magnitude.

READ MORE: Sierra Leone government rejects Sellas Tetteh’s appointment

But she says she will not be feeling any extra pressure in the all English UEFA Super Cup final

"We train a lot of all the time, so we are not afraid because we are always ready for all the games," the 35-year-old said.

Despite set to make history as the first female to referee a major male European football match, this won’t be the first time Stéphanie Frappart has come to the spotlight, having officiated the final of the Women’s FIFA World Cup this year and several games in the French Ligue 1.

In April 2019 it was announced that she would become the first female referee in Ligue 1. On 28 April 2019, she officiated her first Ligue 1 match between SC Amiens and RC Strasbourg.

She has been on the FIFA International Referees List since 2009.

The all-star line-ups will feature international idols from Mo Salah for the Reds to Olivier Giroud for the Blues. But at kick-off, unenviably for a referee, all eyes will be the woman charged with keeping the players in line: Stéphanie Frappart.

However, Frappart is not the first woman referee to be handed the responsibility of officiating a men’s game by UEFA, as Switzerland’s Nicole Petignat officiated three UEFA Cup qualifying round matches between 2004 and 2009.