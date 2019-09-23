﻿Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been named the goalkeeper of the year at FIFA’s The Best Football Awards.

The Reds goalkeeper, who was up against Manchester City's Ederson and Barceloa shot stopper Ter Stegen, led his side to victory in the Champions League final in Madrid in June and a club-record 97-point finish in the Premier League.

HIs success comes following a stellar year of personal awards for the former Roma stopper, who picked up the Champions League with Liverpool at the end of his first season in English football in June.

The 26-year-old then only conceded one goal in the entire tournament as Brazil won the Copa America on home soil in the summer.