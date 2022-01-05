RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Liverpool's Covid crisis deepens as assistant boss Lijnders tests positive

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders (left) has returned a suspected positive test for coronavirus

Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders (left) has returned a suspected positive test for coronavirus Creator: Adrian DENNIS
Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders (left) has returned a suspected positive test for coronavirus Creator: Adrian DENNIS

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has become the latest member of the club staff to test positive for coronavirus, throwing Thursday's League Cup semi-final at Arsenal into further doubt.

Recommended articles

With manager Jurgen Klopp and three players -- Alisson Becker, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino -- already isolating, Lijnders, who took charge of the team for Sunday's 2-2 draw at Chelsea, recorded a positive test late on Tuesday.

That was after Liverpool had made a submission to the English Football League to postpone the first-leg clash at the Emirates following further positive cases among the squad and other player availability issues linked to illness and injury.

The club have cancelled Wednesday's pre-match press conference, at which Lijnders was due to speak.

Liverpool are also missing Thiago Alcantara, Takumi Minamino, Nat Phillips and Harvey Elliott through injury, while Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are now on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

A Liverpool statement on Wednesday said: "Lijnders' test result comes in addition to a number of suspected positive cases among players and football staff recorded earlier on Tuesday, which forced the cancellation of the day’s scheduled training session.

"As a result of the outbreak and the suspension of preparations, as well as other illnesses and injuries recorded within the squad, the club submitted an application to the EFL for the postponement of Thursday's tie with Arsenal, with the news of Lijnders' positive result coming after the request was lodged.

"The outcome of this application is still pending."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

‘You were there for me’ – Van Persie pays tribute to late Ghana defender Christian Gyan

‘You were there for me’ – Van Persie pays tribute to late Ghana defender Christian Gyan

It’s not Partey’s fault that he was bought for £45 million – Xhaka defends Ghana midfielder

It’s not Partey’s fault that he was bought for £45 million – Xhaka defends Ghana midfielder

‘You’re disgracing me with your voice’ – Atsu trolls Wakaso over Christmas jingle

‘You’re disgracing me with your voice’ – Atsu trolls Wakaso over Christmas jingle

Alex Ferguson at 80: Here’s why legendary manager failed to sign Essien for Man United

Alex Ferguson at 80: Here’s why legendary manager failed to sign Essien for Man United