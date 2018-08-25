Liverpool's Karius joins Besiktas on loan after Champions League nightmare

news

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has joined Turkish side Besiktas on a two-year loan deal, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.

Karius -- who made two costly errors in the Champions League final loss to Real Madrid in May -- has been replaced as Liverpool's number one by Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

"The 25-year-old is set to spend the remainder of 2018/19 and the whole of 2019/20 with the Super Lig outfit, who have started the new campaign with back-to-back league victories," Liverpool said in a statement on their website.

"Everybody at LFC wishes Loris the best of luck during his loan spell."

Addressing the potential move on Friday, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Karius had not been "sacked", adding: "It is only change. That's football, no problem with that."

Karius wept on the pitch after his errors in Liverpool's 3-1 defeat against Real and the German still looked traumatised as he struggled again during pre-season.

Klopp moved quickly to replace Karius with Brazil's World Cup 'keeper Alisson from Roma in a £65-million ($83 million) deal.

The 25-year-old has already impressed with clean sheets in his first three matches, bringing a new dimension to Liverpool's game with his distribution, as well as his shot-stopping skills.

"Good player, very good player and not only a goalkeeper but a player as well so that's quite cool," Klopp said.

"He gives us a few more (offensive) opportunities so that's cool as well, I like that."