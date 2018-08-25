Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Liverpool's Karius joins Besiktas to overcome Champions League torment


Football Liverpool's Karius joins Besiktas to overcome Champions League torment

Goalkeeper Loris Karius on Saturday arrived in Istanbul to join Besiktas on loan from Liverpool, seeking redemption in Turkish football after his nightmare performance helped cost the English side the Champions League final.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Karius arrived in Istanbul to sign for Besiktas on loan from Liverpool play

Karius arrived in Istanbul to sign for Besiktas on loan from Liverpool

(AFP)

Goalkeeper Loris Karius on Saturday arrived in Istanbul to join Besiktas on loan from Liverpool, seeking redemption in Turkish football after his nightmare performance helped cost the English side the Champions League final.

Liverpool announced earlier that Karius, whose first-team place had been taken by Brazilian Alisson Becker, was joining Super Lig contenders Besiktas on a two-year loan deal.

The player was then flown by private jet from England to Istanbul's Ataturk International Airport, where he arrived late in the evening, an AFP photographer said.

"Loris Karius has arrived in Istanbul," the Turkish club wrote on their official Twitter account, in their first confirmation of their biggest summer signing.

The German, 25, who joined Liverpool in May 2016, is expected to undergo a medical followed by a signing ceremony early next week.

"The 25-year-old is set to spend the remainder of 2018/19 and the whole of 2019/20 with the Super Lig outfit, who have started the new campaign with back-to-back league victories," Liverpool said in a statement on their website.

"Everybody at LFC wishes Loris the best of luck during his loan spell."

Raucous welcome

Media reports have indicated that Karius' loan deal could be converted into a long-term move but this has yet to be confirmed by the club.

Addressing the potential move on Friday, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Karius had not been "sacked", adding: "It is only change. That's football, no problem with that."

Klopp added on Saturday he had already said goodbye to his fellow German.

"He was really looking forward to it and that's good for him. I really think Loris is a fantastic goalkeeper and he's a good age for a 'keeper," said Klopp.

Karius wept on the pitch after his errors in Liverpool's 3-1 defeat against Real and the German still looked traumatised as he struggled again during pre-season.

But the player and his manager later explained his errors in the Kiev final by saying he had been concussed.

Despite the fumbles Karius made in the final, Besiktas' famously hard-core fan base have given his arrival a warm welcome on social media, excitedly tracking his flight as it made its way across Europe.

Hundreds of fans then showed up at the airport to give him a traditionally raucous reception in Turkey as he stepped into the arrivals hall.

Commentators in Turkey have said that the increasingly competitive Super Lig could be ideal for the keeper to rebuild his confidence, with Besiktas one of the best-run sides in the country and in the Europa League qualifying rounds.

Besiktas, who won the Super Lig twice in a row until Galatasaray ended their run last season, have been looking for a top-class goalkeeper after the departure of their much-admired Spanish gloveman Fabri to Fulham.

Klopp had moved quickly to replace Karius with Brazil's World Cup 'keeper Alisson from Roma in a £65-million ($83 million) deal.

The 25-year-old has already impressed with clean sheets in his first three matches, bringing a new dimension to Liverpool's game with his distribution, as well as his shot-stopping skills.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Dembele, Griezmann give Barcelona and Atletico narrow wins in La Liga Football Dembele, Griezmann give Barcelona and Atletico narrow wins in La Liga
Football: Positive Pochettino gives Mourinho a lesson in crisis management Football Positive Pochettino gives Mourinho a lesson in crisis management
Football: Moscow derby win lifts Spartak top Football Moscow derby win lifts Spartak top
Football: Juve win on Ronaldo's home debut, Ancelotti's Napoli edge Milan Football Juve win on Ronaldo's home debut, Ancelotti's Napoli edge Milan
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Franck Achemapong nets his 13th goal in Chinese Super League Ghanaian Players Abroad Franck Achemapong nets his 13th goal in Chinese Super League
Disqualified: Two Black Starlets players disqualified by MRI Disqualified Two Black Starlets players disqualified by MRI

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus Pulse Sports Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus
Video: Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song Video Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song
Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban



Top Articles

1 Boxing Here is the time for Isaac Dogboe-Magdaleno boutbullet
2 Photos When Arsene Wenger met ex-prez John Kuffourbullet
3 Michael Student wins GHS 500,000 Betway jackpotbullet
4 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
5 Amazing The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he slept...bullet
6 Today in History On this day: Kwesi Nyantakyi appointed as...bullet
7 Entrepreneurs Asamoah Gyan and 4 other footballers who are...bullet
8 Profile Kwesi Nyantakyi's impeccable impact on Ghana footballbullet
9 Brazil Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing tribute to Kofi...bullet
10 Ibrahim Tanko Black Stars assistant coach explains...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
3 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
4 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
5 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA banbullet
6 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
7 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
8 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
9 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won...bullet
10 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet

Football

Kylian Mbappe is congratulated by Edinson Cavani, while Neymar joins in the goal celebrations in PSG's 3-1 win over Angers
Football 'MCN' combine as Tuchel's PSG continue perfect start to season
Griezmann grabbed the winner as an uncovincing Atletico Madrid edged out Ray Vallecano
Football Griezmann fires Atletico to first La Liga win of season
Match winner: Mohamed Salah scored the only goal at Anfield
Football Salah strike beats Brighton to send Liverpool top
Black Stars Squad Kwesi Appiah welcomes Kwadwo Asamoah back to Black Stars