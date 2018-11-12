Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Football Liverpool's Sturridge charged with breaching FA betting rules

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the Football Association's betting rules, the English governing body announced Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge in action against Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League. play

Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge in action against Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League.

(AFP/File)

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the Football Association's betting rules, the English governing body announced Monday.

The FA said the allegations related to events that took place in January of this year.

Sturridge is alleged to have broken rules that prohibit the passing on of information about players, managers, team selection or disciplinary matters not publicly available at the time.

The 29-year-old has until 6:00pm local time (1800 GMT) on November 20 to respond to the charges.

It is alleged he specifically contravened FA Rule E8(1)(a)(ii) and Rule E8(1)(b).

The first says "a participant" must not bet either directly or indirectly, by instructing someone else to bet on any aspect of a football match or competition or "any other matter concerning or related to football anywhere in the world".

The second of these rules cautions against the passing on of 'inside information' for betting purposes.

A Liverpool spokesman, quoted by the BBC, said: "Daniel has given his full and unequivocal co-operation throughout this process and has assured the club he will continue to do so.

"Daniel has also stated categorically that he has never gambled on football."

The spokesman added: "As with any issue of this nature, we will allow the process to be concluded in its entirety before making any further comment."

Sturridge, who joined Liverpool from Chelsea in 2013, spent the second half of last season at West Bromwich Albion after moving on loan on January 29.

He won the last of his 26 England caps against Lithuania in October 2017.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ayews brothers are the reason Kwadwo Asamoah has withdrawn from Ethiopia clash-Reports Ayews brothers are the reason Kwadwo Asamoah has withdrawn from Ethiopia clash-Reports
Football: Qatar considering Iran offer to host World Cup teams: organiser Football Qatar considering Iran offer to host World Cup teams: organiser
Football: FA probe Guardiola's referee remarks - reports Football FA probe Guardiola's referee remarks - reports
Football: Salvini promises action as Italian refs boycott amateur matches in Lazio after attack Football Salvini promises action as Italian refs boycott amateur matches in Lazio after attack
Football: PSG's alleged racial profiling 'unacceptable' - Deschamps Football PSG's alleged racial profiling 'unacceptable' - Deschamps
Football: Van Dijk urges Liverpool to forget about Man City in title quest Football Van Dijk urges Liverpool to forget about Man City in title quest

Recommended Videos

Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife
Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil
Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000 Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000



Football

Three crazy clauses in Neymar’s PSG contract revealed
Three crazy clauses in Neymar’s PSG contract revealed
 
Football Martial, Pogba and Mendy out of France's key Nations League match
Eden Hazard, in action for Chelsea during Sunday's goalless draw with Everton, is still enjoying life at Stamford Bridge
Football Chelsea's Hazard happy but tired
Harrison Afful wins CAF Champions League for Esperance
Harrison Afful wins CAF Champions League for Esperance
X
Advertisement