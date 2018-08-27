Pulse.com.gh logo
Lloris keeps Spurs captaincy for Man Utd clash


France's World Cup winning goalkeeper Hugo Lloris maintained the captain's armband for Tottenham's Premier League clash at Manchester United on Monday just days after being charged with drink driving.

Lloris, 31, was arrested in the early hours of Friday before being released on bail and will face a magistrates' court hearing on September 11.

However, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino showed faith in Lloris by not stripping him of the captaincy despite rumours England captain Harry Kane could lead out the visitors at Old Trafford.

Lloris's international team-mate Paul Pogba will not captain United for the first time this season as club skipper Antonio Valencia returns among six changes from the side that were beaten 3-2 at Brighton last weekend.

That defeat illustrated United boss Jose Mourinho's frustrations at missing out on signing a central defender in the transfer window and he has reacted by dropping centre-backs Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof to recall Chris Smalling and Phil Jones.

Alexis Sanchez missed the defeat at Brighton through injury and is only fit enough for a place on the bench, while Anthony Martial and Juan Mata don't even make the matchday squad.

