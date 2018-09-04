Pulse.com.gh logo
Loris Karius makes a big mistake again on Besiktas debut


Howler Loris Karius makes a big mistake again on Besiktas debut

The goalkeeper was once again on the receiving end of trolls on social media after yet another mistake on his debut in the Superlig.

play Loris Karius

German goalkeeper Loris Karius endured a frustrating day on his debut after his mistake led to Basiktas conceding a late goal.

The 25-year-old completed a two-year loan move to the Turkish club, following a tumultuous two-year stay with Liverpool.

Karius was often the subject of trolls by rival fans during his time at Anfied, as a result of his numerous in-game mistakes.

The young goalkeeper was constantly backed by Jurgen Klopp, but it appears the manager had to move him on after several unpardonable mistakes.

READ ALSO: The UEFA Nations League explained

The biggest of all came in the final of last season’s Champions League, where Karius gifted Karim Benzema the opening goal, before sealing Liverpool’s fate as losers after he fumbles Gareth Bale’s shot into his own net.

As a result, the Reds had to ship him off to Turkey, and opting to spend a whopping £65 million to bring Alisson Becker from Roma.

 

However, it appears not even moving to Basiktas has helped rid Karius off his high-profile mistakes.

READ ALSO: This is why Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling to score at Juventus

With Basiktas leading by a goal and with just a few minutes to the end of the game, Karius’ indecisiveness towards a crossed ball allowed the opposition striker to stab home the equaliser.

Maybe he can take solace in the fact that his replacement at Anfield also committed a blunder over the weekend.

