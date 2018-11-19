Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Football Lowly Burundi, Lesotho eye first Cup of Nations appearances

Lowly ranked Burundi and Lesotho are among 23 countries chasing 11 places at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament during the final qualifying round in March.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
South Africa's Tiyani Mabunda tackles Nigeria's Alexander Iwobi during the African Cup of Nations qualifier play

South Africa's Tiyani Mabunda tackles Nigeria's Alexander Iwobi during the African Cup of Nations qualifier

(AFP/File)

Lowly ranked Burundi and Lesotho are among 23 countries chasing 11 places at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament during the final qualifying round in March.

The penultimate series of matches at the weekend ended with 13 countries, including first-time qualifiers Mauritania, securing places and former champions Zambia eliminated.

Burundi need a point at home against fellow contenders Gabon and Lesotho require a win in Cape Verde to be certain of reaching the finals of the newly-expanded 24-nation tournament in Cameroon.

The Burundian Swallows are ranked 40th and the Lesotho Crocodiles 43rd of 54 African football nations.

AFP Sport looks at the eight groups where places are up for grabs with qualifiers guaranteed at least $475,000 (415,000 euros) prize money.

Group C

While Burundi are on the rise with six-goal Fiston Abdul Razak the joint leading scorer in qualifying, Gabon have been struggling with the team's star, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, missing matches.

The Arsenal striker did not travel to South Sudan because he was unhappy with the state of the chartered plane and an injury ruled him out of the damaging weekend home loss to Mali.

Group D

Benin are better placed than Togo and the Gambia in a three-way fight between the west African teams to join 1990 champions Algeria at the finals.

The Beninese have two points more than their rivals and will enjoy home advantage against Togo while the Gambia must win in Algeria to have a chance of finishing second.

Group E

Only a win will suffice for Libya while South Africa need one point when the teams clash to determine who goes through along with three-time champions Nigeria.

Violence in Libya in the post-Moamer Kadhafi era means Libya cannot stage the match in Tripoli and the Mediterranean city Sfax is the probable venue.

Group F

The FIFA ban of Sierra Leone because of government interference continues to cloud a group in which Ghana and Kenya appear the likely qualifiers.

Sierra Leone could become challengers if the suspension is lifted soon and they are allowed to continue, but Ethiopia are out of contention after three losses in five matches.

Group G

This is the most intriguing of the eight mini-leagues where places are on the line with only three points separating leaders Zimbabwe from bottom-place Congo Brazzaville.

Zimbabwe and the third-place Democratic Republic of Congo play at home in the final round and are widely expected to defeat Congo Brazzaville and Liberia respectively and qualify.

Group I

The historic qualification of Mauritania leaves second-placed Angola and 2013 Cup of Nations runners-up Burkina Faso competing for the other berth.

An Angolan win away to bottom side Botswana will seal a top-two finish, but any other result would open the door for the Burkinabe, provided they beat the Mauritanians in Ouagadougou.

Group K

Despite winning twice against 2012 champions Zambia, Mozambique are likely to be the losers in a three-way contest with Guinea-Bissau and Namibia for two places.

Guinea-Bissau should at least draw at home against a Mozambican side coached by former Liverpool and Everton defender Abel Xavier, sending them and Namibia to Cameroon.

Group L

Lesotho rose from last to second by beating Tanzania and would secure an unexpected finals place if they succeed away to Cape Verde, who must win to have any chance.

Tanzania, seeking a return to the Cup of Nations after 39 years, have to beat Uganda, who have not conceded a goal in five matches, in Dar es Salaam to have a realistic chance.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

CAF signs four year deal with VISA for AFCON CAF signs four year deal with VISA for AFCON
2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations opening ceremony in pictures 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations opening ceremony in pictures
Football: Ex-England footballer Gascoigne charged with sexual assault Football Ex-England footballer Gascoigne charged with sexual assault
Countryman Songo unites with Asamoah Gyan in Ethiopia (Photo) Countryman Songo unites with Asamoah Gyan in Ethiopia (Photo)
Football: Australia football picks new chairman after FIFA battle Football Australia football picks new chairman after FIFA battle
Football: Ex-Juventus CEO Marotta in China to discuss Inter Milan move - reports Football Ex-Juventus CEO Marotta in China to discuss Inter Milan move - reports

Recommended Videos

Black Maidens thrash hosts Uruguay 5-0 in Women's U17 World Cup Black Maidens thrash hosts Uruguay 5-0 in Women's U17 World Cup
Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife
Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil



Top Articles

1 Countryman Songo unites with Asamoah Gyan in Ethiopia (Photo)bullet
2 Gyan’s wife breaks silence amidst divorce & paternity test brouhahabullet
3 These countries have qualified for 2019 African Cup of Nationsbullet
4 Watch video highlights of Ghana's 2-0 win over Ethiopiabullet
5 Pogba storms Shatta Wale’s Reign concert in Londonbullet
6 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations opening ceremony in picturesbullet
7 Jordan Ayew scores brace as Ghana win Afcon 2019 qualifier...bullet
8 CAF signs four year deal with VISA for AFCONbullet
9 Andre Ayew praises team-mates after victory over Ethiopiabullet
10 Football Lowly Burundi, Lesotho eye first Cup of...bullet

Football

Tim Cahill will make his final international appearance on Tuesday.
Football Short goodbye: Cahill's Socceroos swansong limited to five minutes
Italy's head coach Roberto Mancini wants "to resolve that problem of scoring goals".
Football Mancini mulls Italy strike options with experimental side for USA friendly
England manager Gareth Southgate has set his sights on more success in 2019
Football Southgate urges England to make 2019 even better
Algeria secure qualification with thumping win over Togo
X
Advertisement