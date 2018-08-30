Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Luca Modric beats Cristiano Ronaldo to European Player of the Year


UEFA Mens Player of the Year Luca Modric beats Cristiano Ronaldo to European Player of the Year

Real Madrid star midfielder has been named the UEFA Men's Player of the Year

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Luca Modric beats Cristiano Ronaldo to European Player of the Year play Luca Modric beat Cristiano Ronaldo to European Player of the Year

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modrić has been named UEFA Men's Player of the Year for 2017/18.

Modrić beat off competition from former Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who joined him on the three-man shortlist announced on 20 August. The Croatian international received the trophy on stage in Monaco during the UEFA Champions League group stage draw. He was also named UEFA Champions League Midfielder of the Season.

READ MORE: Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receive malaria mixture as reward

Why did Modrić win the vote?

 Luka Modrić pictured in Monaco

Luka Modrić pictured in Monaco

Modrić's understated class was more evident than ever last season, the diminutive midfielder helping Madrid to a third straight UEFA Champions League title before then guiding his country to their first FIFA World Cup final. Though the 32-year-old is neither a prolific goalscorer nor an outright defensive shield, his dynamism and quality in possession set him apart.

"Always available to receive the ball, he is incredibly important to how the champions want to play," said the UEFA Technical Observers when selecting Modrić in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season.

READ MORE: Gambian actress explains why she broke up with Michael Essien

Season in numbers

 Modrić is the heartbeat of Madrid's midfield

Modrić is the heartbeat of Madrid's midfield

Honours: UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Spanish Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, FIFA World Cup runner-up

Modrić also claimed the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball for his performances for Croatia in Russia this summer.

UEFA Champions League

Appearances: 11

Goals: 1

Assists: 1

Domestic League

Appearances: 26

Goals: 1

International

Appearances: 16

Goals: 3

How Modrić was chosen

 Watch Modrić score for Real Madrid

Watch Modrić score for Real Madrid

The jury comprised the 80 coaches of the clubs that participated in the group stages of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League (32) and UEFA Europa League (48), along with 55 journalists chosen by the European Sports Media (ESM) group, representing each of UEFA's member associations.

Jury members picked their top three players, with the first receiving five points, the second three and the third one. Coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own team.

Modrić testimonials

"He is a player who has a very different talent, he improves anyone who is around him. It shows when he is not on the field – Madrid are a different team without Luka."

Croatia team-mate Ivan Rakitić

 Modrić also won the FIFA Golden Ball this summer

Modrić also won the FIFA Golden Ball this summer

©Getty Images

"Even if we leave trophies aside, the way he plays and the way he dominates for Real Madrid is impressive."

Former Madrid and Croatia midfielder Robert Prosinečki

"It's not easy to stop Modrić because he's such a clever player – he can read the game so well and can play in many different areas."

Former Madrid manager José Mourinho

What is the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award?

The award recognises the best players, irrespective of nationality, playing for a club within the territory of a UEFA member association during the past season. Players are judged on their performances in all competitions – domestic, continental and international.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football News: Why Kwesi Appiah hasn’t been consistent with Black Stars call ups Football News Why Kwesi Appiah hasn’t been consistent with Black Stars call ups
Football: Arsenal starlet Nelson set to join Hoffenheim on loan Football Arsenal starlet Nelson set to join Hoffenheim on loan
The Pharaohs: Mohamed Salah calls for the resignation of Egyptian FA bosses The Pharaohs Mohamed Salah calls for the resignation of Egyptian FA bosses
Football: Southgate hails Shaw's desire as United star returns to England squad Football Southgate hails Shaw's desire as United star returns to England squad
Football: Deschamps backs Lloris, recalls 'retired' Rami in first post-World Cup squad Football Deschamps backs Lloris, recalls 'retired' Rami in first post-World Cup squad
Football: Luke Shaw back in England squad to face Spain Football Luke Shaw back in England squad to face Spain

Recommended Videos

Ghana Premier League: Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward Ghana Premier League Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward
Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season



Top Articles

1 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Malaria...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey makes Stonebwoy’s song popular...bullet
4 Black Stars I won’t entertain ‘tin gods’ in Black Stars squad –...bullet
5 Pele, Kaka Why many Brazilian footballers have just one namebullet
6 Crisis Managers that could succeed Mourinho at Man Unitedbullet
7 Football Ronaldo to skip two Portugal games to focus on...bullet
8 Listicles Jose Mourinho’s five worst defeats as a managerbullet
9 Dele Alli Sex-tape of Tottenham and England midfielder...bullet
10 Profile All you need to know about Michael Essienbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
2 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
3 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
6 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie...bullet
7 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
8 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
9 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
10 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet

Football

Watch how Aduana Stars suffered Ghana's worst defeat in Africa
Video Watch how Aduana Stars suffered Ghana's worst defeat in Africa
Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain wants to score his first AC Milan goal on his San Siro debut against AS Roma.
Football Gattuso's Milan face Roma test in San Siro clash of US-owned clubs
Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale celebrates a goal against Girona
Football Bale can fill Ronaldo boots at Real, says Wales boss Giggs
Racism Allegations Germany coach Joachim Low says Mesut Ozil's claims of racism 'exaggerated'