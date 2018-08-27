Pulse.com.gh logo
Lucas Maura hits brace as Tottenham hammer Man United 3-0


Premier League Lucas Maura hits brace as Tottenham hammer Man United 3-0

Manchester United suffered a 0-3 defeat at Old Trafford in the hands of Tottenham Hotspur.

Lucas Maura bagged a brace as Tottenham Hotspur defeated Manchester United 0-3 on Monday at the Old Trafford in the English Premier League.

Manchester United dominated the first half and created several opportunities, but the half failed to produce any scorer.

Back from recess Tottenham opened fire on Manchester United- Harry Kane scored the opener, before Lucas Moura scored twice to condemn the hosts.

The Brazilian rounded off the scoring late on, skipping past Chris Smalling to plant his shot beyond goalkeeper David de Gea.

Only a fourth league win at Old Trafford in 40 years maintained Tottenham's 100% record this season and lifted them to second in the table behind Liverpool.

United have lost two consecutive Premier League games and two of their opening three fixtures for the first time since 1992-93.

