Lucy Quist posted on her Facebook page Friday, May 10, 2019 that “for personal reasons, it is now time for me to leave the committee”.

She expressed her gratitude to the people of Ghana, FIFA, and her colleagues on the committee for the opportunity to serve in the capacity of the Vice President of the NC for the last 8 months since inauguration in September 2018.

Below is a statement on her resignation

I am particularly proud of our work in bringing experienced people together in ad hoc committees to redefine our strategies for the national and domestic teams, referees and coaches, technical development, and marketing and sponsorship. Collectively the exercise produced blueprints for change and I commend the various committees for the great work they did.

The women’s special competition filled me with immense pride as I watched Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Hasaacas Ladies play out for the final winner even through torrential rain. They are truly examples of the kind of Ghanaians we need to selflessly move our country forward. Our women’s national team is also currently making us proud in Cote d’Ivoire and I wish them the very best in the current and future competitions.

The men’s special competition is still going on and even though they have proven to be a tougher bunch, I believe there is still opportunity for the tournament to become a basis for future change. We must all want positive change and act on it in harmony.

More importantly, we the NC have done a lot of work on football statutes; joining hands with many bright minds for progress. I have no doubt that the final agreed outcome will create the sort of governance needed to bring progress and ensure the poor governance issues of the past remain in the past.

I have to say a special thank you to the English FA for reaching out and sharing their change journey with us. I know they will continue to work with the NC for the future.

To all my family and friends, the unseen hands and voices that not only continually supported me but also prayed for me, I say thank you!

I wish the male and female national teams every success in their international tournaments as they set the example for the rest of our teams.

Finally, I thank God for what has been an opportunity not only to contribute to football but to learn even more about Ghana. It is these new insights and lessons that I will treasure most into the future.

Blessings, Lucy Quist