RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

I celebrated Asamoah Gyan’s penalty miss like a goal – Luis Suarez

Emmanuel Ayamga

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez has revealed that he screamed “Goal!” in excitement when Asamoah Gyan missed his crucial penalty during the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup.

Luis Suarez says he celebrated Asamoah Gyan’s penalty miss like a goal
Luis Suarez says he celebrated Asamoah Gyan’s penalty miss like a goal

According to the veteran striker, he was devastated after being sent off but his reaction quickly transformed into ecstasy when Gyan missed, insisting it felt like Uruguay had scored.

Recommended articles

It will be recalled that the Black Stars were on the verge of becoming the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup before losing on penalties to Uruguay in 2010.

The defeat was made more painful by the fact that Ghana had a penalty in the final seconds of extra time after Suarez used his hand to keep out Dominic Adiyiah’s goal-bound header.

Luis Suarez stops Ghana from scoring at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
Luis Suarez stops Ghana from scoring at the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Pulse Nigeria

Although Suarez was sent off for his unsporting act and Ghana awarded a penalty, Asamoah Gyan missed from the spot.

Uruguay eventually won the game 4-2 on penalties to progress to the semi-final of the World Cup at the expense of Ghana.

It’s been 12 years since that game in South Africa, but Suarez continues to be vilified by Ghanaians and Africans for his actions.

The Uruguay striker, however, insists his red card was worth it, explaining in his autobiography ‘Crossing the Line’ that Gyan’s miss felt like a goal.

Asamoah Gyan after missing penalty against Uruguay during 2010 World Cup
Asamoah Gyan after missing penalty against Uruguay during 2010 World Cup Pulse Ghana

“I walked off the pitch devastated. I was crying and the only thing going through my head at that point was, ‘We’re going out of the World Cup, we’re going out of the World Cup …’ I had been sent off and we were going home,” Suarez said in his autobiography.

“Gyan was going to take the penalty and (…) I was convinced he wasn’t going to miss. We had no chance. And then I saw the ball go over the bar. He had missed. And one word came out of my mouth: ‘Gol!’ The feeling, the sense of release, was the same as if we had scored.

“Unbelievable. I’ll never forget it. That was when I realised what I’d done. That was when I realised the sending-off had been worth it. I had stopped a goal, they had missed the penalty and we were still alive.”

Ghana will be seeking revenge when they face Suarez and Uruguay again in their last group game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup on Friday.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

More from category

  • Tata Martino in shock during the game against Saudi Arabia.

    Sack Race: Former Barcelona coach bites the dust as Mexico terminates contract

  • Luis Suarez says he celebrated Asamoah Gyan’s penalty miss like a goal

    I celebrated Asamoah Gyan’s penalty miss like a goal – Luis Suarez

  • The inspirational Khazri.

    How Carthage Eagles soared back to Tunisia with a Pulse of the Day performance

Trending

Andre Onana releases a statement on Cameroon exile
QATAR 2022

‘The Nation first and forever’ - Onana speaks out after being exiled from Cameroon national team

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings) (2)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (10)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

How Asamoah Gyan reacted to Black Stars' game against South Korea

Asamoah Gyan couldn't stand the pressure in Ghana's game against South Korea [Video]