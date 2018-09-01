Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Luka Modric beats Cristiano Ronaldo to European Player of the Year


UEFA Mens Player of the Year Luka Modric beats Cristiano Ronaldo to European Player of the Year

Real Madrid star midfielder has been named the UEFA Men's Player of the Year

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Luca Modric beats Cristiano Ronaldo to European Player of the Year play Luca Modric beat Cristiano Ronaldo to European Player of the Year

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modrić has been named UEFA Men's Player of the Year for 2017/18.

Modrić beat off competition from former Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who joined him on the three-man shortlist announced on 20 August. The Croatian international received the trophy on stage in Monaco during the UEFA Champions League group stage draw. He was also named UEFA Champions League Midfielder of the Season.

READ MORE: Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receive malaria mixture as reward

Why did Modrić win the vote?

 Luka Modrić pictured in Monaco

Luka Modrić pictured in Monaco

Modrić's understated class was more evident than ever last season, the diminutive midfielder helping Madrid to a third straight UEFA Champions League title before then guiding his country to their first FIFA World Cup final. Though the 32-year-old is neither a prolific goalscorer nor an outright defensive shield, his dynamism and quality in possession set him apart.

"Always available to receive the ball, he is incredibly important to how the champions want to play," said the UEFA Technical Observers when selecting Modrić in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season.

READ MORE: Gambian actress explains why she broke up with Michael Essien

Season in numbers

 Modrić is the heartbeat of Madrid's midfield

Modrić is the heartbeat of Madrid's midfield

Honours: UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Spanish Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, FIFA World Cup runner-up

Modrić also claimed the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball for his performances for Croatia in Russia this summer.

UEFA Champions League

Appearances: 11

Goals: 1

Assists: 1

Domestic League

Appearances: 26

Goals: 1

International

Appearances: 16

Goals: 3

How Modrić was chosen

 Watch Modrić score for Real Madrid

Watch Modrić score for Real Madrid

The jury comprised the 80 coaches of the clubs that participated in the group stages of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League (32) and UEFA Europa League (48), along with 55 journalists chosen by the European Sports Media (ESM) group, representing each of UEFA's member associations.

Jury members picked their top three players, with the first receiving five points, the second three and the third one. Coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own team.

Modrić testimonials

"He is a player who has a very different talent, he improves anyone who is around him. It shows when he is not on the field – Madrid are a different team without Luka."

Croatia team-mate Ivan Rakitić

 Modrić also won the FIFA Golden Ball this summer

Modrić also won the FIFA Golden Ball this summer

©Getty Images

"Even if we leave trophies aside, the way he plays and the way he dominates for Real Madrid is impressive."

Former Madrid and Croatia midfielder Robert Prosinečki

"It's not easy to stop Modrić because he's such a clever player – he can read the game so well and can play in many different areas."

Former Madrid manager José Mourinho

What is the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award?

The award recognises the best players, irrespective of nationality, playing for a club within the territory of a UEFA member association during the past season. Players are judged on their performances in all competitions – domestic, continental and international.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Rodgers expects highest standards from Gerrard the manager Football Rodgers expects highest standards from Gerrard the manager
Football: Under-fire Mourinho weighs up Martial gamble Football Under-fire Mourinho weighs up Martial gamble
Football: Gerrard's impressive start restores Rangers' Old Firm belief Football Gerrard's impressive start restores Rangers' Old Firm belief
Football: Ozil dilemma poses early test for Emery Football Ozil dilemma poses early test for Emery
Football: Late Cutrone winner seals AC Milan win over Roma at San Siro Football Late Cutrone winner seals AC Milan win over Roma at San Siro
Football: Give Mourinho respect, insists old foe Guardiola Football Give Mourinho respect, insists old foe Guardiola

Recommended Videos

Ghana Premier League: Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward Ghana Premier League Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward
Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season



Top Articles

1 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Malaria...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
3 UEFA Awards Gala Real Madrid sweep all four positional awardsbullet
4 UEFA Mens Player of the Year Luka Modric beats Cristiano Ronaldo...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris heads for divorce after 16...bullet
6 Photos Pictures of Majeed Waris' embattled wifebullet
7 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey makes Stonebwoy’s...bullet
9 UEFA Men's Player of the Year Top ten best players in...bullet
10 Number 12 Government has no eveidence to prosecute...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
4 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
5 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
6 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
7 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
8 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
9 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face...bullet
10 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet

Football

AC Milan's forward Patrick Cutrone from Italy scores a goal during the Italian Serie A football match AC Milan vs Roma on August 31, 2018 at the 'San Siro Stadium' in Milan
Football Late Cutrone winner seals AC Milan win over Roma at San Siro
Celtic's French striker Moussa Dembele is on his way to Lyon
Football Dembele to join Lyon after Celtic accept bid for unsettled striker
Marco Reus (pictured) saw an effort headed for the far corner pushed wide by Hanover goalkeeper Michael Esser's outstretched toe, and less than a minute later, Reus rattled the bar after a superb pass by Mahmoud Dahoud
Football Dortmund held on way to first scoreless draw of Bundesliga season
Kotoko aim at using Hearts Oak as birthday present
Ghana Premier League Kotoko aim at using Hearts Oak as birthday present