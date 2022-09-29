Luka Modric: I wanted to move to Chelsea

The Croatian maestro admitted that a possible move from Tottenham was actually discussed with the Russian billionaire in secret talks.

The Croatian midfield phenomenon was wanted at Stamford Bridge after shinning for fellow London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Abramovich was on an excessive spending spree and was reportedly prepared to go all in for Modric by convincing Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to trade his prized asset.

AFP

Modric was aware of the interest being shown in him and went as far as meeting with the Chelsea owner himself on a yacht in the French Riviera.

“It was all very exciting,” he wrote in Luka Modric: My Autobiography, which is being serialized by The Guardian.

“Twenty or so people, who seemed part of the security detail, met us at the boat. It was quick and well organized; just as we made ourselves comfortable on one of the luxury decks, Abramovich showed up.

“During our meeting on the Côte d’Azur, he left an impression of a relaxed, somewhat mysterious person. He wasn’t beating around the bush and said: ‘We know you are a quality player. I’d like you to sign for Chelsea." he revealed.

AFP

Modric also revealed in his book that he felt he was ready for a move "to a more ambitious club" adding that he wanted to fight for trophies and win titles, having admitted his doubts about lifting a trophy at the North London club.

However, the Spurs board refused to bow to Chelsea’s demands, forcing him to stay put, having joined the club from Dinamo Zagreb in 2008.

But four years later, Real Madrid announced they had agreed on a deal with Tottenham for an approximate £30 million transfer fee.