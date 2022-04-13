Watch: Fans compare Kwadwo Asamoah’s ‘outside of the boot’ assist to Modric’s against Chelsea

The Blancos seemed destined to be eliminated after going down 3-0, but the Croatia midfielder produced a moment of magic in the 80th minute to set up Rodrygo Goes’ goal.

Modric located his teammate with the trivela, a skill in which a player shoots the ball with curl applied by the outside of the boot, before Rodrygo finished with aplomb to send the game into extra-time after a 3-3 aggregate scoreline.

Karim Benzema then scored the winner in the 96th minute to confirm Carlo Ancelotti’s side’s place in the last four of the competition.

While Modric has received effusive praise for his ‘outside of the boot’ pass that started Real Madrid’s comeback, some Ghanaians believe Kwadwo Asamoah did it better.

It will be recalled that the former Juventus midfielder assisted Asamoah Gyan with an outrageous trivela during Ghana’s 2-1 defeat to Portugal at the 2014 World Cup.

Comparisons between Modric’s pass and that of Asamoah have since flooded social media, with netizens having divided opinions.