Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

5 footballers who are academically brilliant


Lukaku and four footballers who are academically brilliant

Pulse.com.gh shares with you five footballers who have pursued higher eduction.

  • Published:
play

If you are one of those who view footballers as school dropouts, then please think again.

Because a couple of players have completed their degrees in various fields and even furthered into getting a masters to secure their future after retirement.

It is important to note that not all football stars have a bad reputation for neglecting their education and sometimes have nothing to fall back on.

READ ALSO: Referee's call mars Isaac Sackey vrs Wasiru Mohammed WBO Africa title fight

Pulse.com.gh shares with you just five of the lot who have acquired higher education;

1. Romelu Lukaku

The Manchester United striker is a naturally gifted multi lingual and the languages he understands includes - English, Spanish, Dutch, French and Portuguese.

The six-foot-plus is also said to understand German and Swahili, as well as hold a degree in tourism and public relations.

2. Frank Lampard

The current Derby County manager is regarded among the most intelligent persons in the world's population. Lampard is reported to have scored over 150 in an IQ test.

 3. Juan Mata

The Manchester United midfielder studied journalism at Universidad Politecnica e Madrid

The Spaniard is also currently studying sports science and has a degree in finance.

READ ALSO: 62-year-old prisoner who Atsu paid medical bills for dies

4. Simon Mignolet

The Liverpool goalkeeper is a business man who owns a coffee shop in Belgium and something to fall back on after his playing career.

The Belgian international also has a degree in political sciences from the Catholic University of Leuven which could earn him a white-collar job in future.

5. Giorgio Chiellini

The Juventus captain was a brilliant student in high school, passing all of his exams with ease.

The hard-tackling defender went on to graduate with a degree in economics and commerce at the University of Turin.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Lionel Messi can't be a leader because he goes to toilet 20 time before a game- Maradona Lionel Messi can't be a leader because he goes to toilet 20 time before a game- Maradona
Football: Mbappe is no bighead says Deschamps Football Mbappe is no bighead says Deschamps
Football: Napoli boss confirms talks for Genoa ace Piatek Football Napoli boss confirms talks for Genoa ace Piatek
Football: Under-pressure Loew insists he can handle the criticism Football Under-pressure Loew insists he can handle the criticism
Football: Court rejects tax evasion case against German FA ex-bosses Football Court rejects tax evasion case against German FA ex-bosses
62-year-old prisoner who Atsu paid medical bills for dies 62-year-old prisoner who Atsu paid medical bills for dies

Recommended Videos

Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiers Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiers
Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0
Caf confirms Ghana AFCON qualifiers with Sierra Leone cancelled Caf confirms Ghana AFCON qualifiers with Sierra Leone cancelled



Top Articles

1 Christian Atsu saves family from serving jail timebullet
2 Meet Naby Keita - the Kotoko sensation who destroyed Black Starsbullet
3 62-year-old prisoner who Atsu paid medical bills for diesbullet
4 A man of goals and controversies: The Asamoah Gyan Ghanaians will...bullet
5 Who Is Who Wayne Rooney settles Messi vs Ronaldo ‘GOAT’ debatebullet
6 Vincent Kompany’s father elected as first black mayor in Belgiumbullet
7 Today In History Ghana beat India 4-0 in World Cupbullet
8 Arsenal, PSG scrambling for Thomas Parteybullet
9 Kotoko beat Burkinabe side 3-1bullet
10 In The Waiting Room These are the top ten coaches...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
2 Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’bullet
3 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
4 Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiersbullet
5 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghanabullet
6 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
7 Video Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas awardbullet
8 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
9 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
10 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet

Football

Sergio Romero (right) says Argentina must manage without superstar Lionel Messi (left) against arch-rivals Brazil
Football No Messi but Argentina 'have to' beat Brazil, says Romero
Arda Turan is on loan from Barcelona to Basaksehir
Football Turkish star Turan could face more than 12 years jail for brawl
John Terry has joined Aston Villa as assistant to boss Dean Smith
Football Smith expects Terry to make his mark as Villa assistant
Black Stars supporters in car crash, one dead
Black Stars supporters in car crash, one dead
X
Advertisement