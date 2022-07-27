‘Thursday night Neymar’, ‘Chris Brown’, ‘Lakaka’ and other hilarious banter names for football players

A major part of that are the alternative names given to the players by fans based on varying factors such as their traits, style of play, actions etc.

Those banter names range from clever to basic and in some cases downright offensive but 100% hilarious and here are 10 of the best ones in no particular order.

Thursday Night Neymar - Memphis Depay

Imago

Dutch winger Memphis Depay got the name ‘Thursday Night Neymar’ because of the similarities in his game to another left winger in Neymar JR, basically calling him a poor man’s Neymar as thursday night is associated with the lower echelons of European football.

Imago

Dembulance - Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele is just as injury prone as he is talented and the cruel nature of his banter name validates that, 'Dembulance' is a play on ambulance combined with Dembele.

AFP

Lakaka - Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku’s big money return to Chelsea only lasted one miserable season and the banter name ‘Lakaka’ defines the legacy of the deal. It has no apparent meaning and it isn’t particularly clever either, just funny.

The Telegraph

Pandemic Pirlo - Andreas Pereira

Brazilian central midfielder Andreas Pereira ironically earned the name Pandemic Pirlo not because he even remotely plays like the legendary Andrea Pirlo but simply because they share a position and Pereira is not very good.

Pulse Nigeria

Chris Brown - Martin Braithwaite

Denmark international Martin Braithwaite gets alternatively called Chris Brown because of his facial similarities to the famous American singer.

Pulse Nigeria

Black Friday Mahrez - Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech shares some striking similarities with Riyad Mahrez; they’re both African right wingers who are left-footed, the only problem is that Ziyech falls short of his Algerian prototype in football abilities.

Pulse Nigeria

Ecowas Rivaldo - Nicolas Pepe

Ivorian winger Nicolas Pepe has proven to be a flop since joining Arsenal in 2019 for €80 million, prompting Twitter football fans to brand him ECOWAS Rivaldo because he’s West African and bears a bit of similarity to Brazilian winger, Rivaldo.

IKIMAGES

Brother Theresa - Marcus Rashford

Brexit Lil Kesh and MBE Youngboy are just some of the hilarious banter names for English forward Marcus Rashford but none is funnier than ‘Brother Theresa’, a play on Rashford’s humanitarian and charitable works in relation to the legendary Mother Theresa.

Pulse Live Uganda

Alexandre Lack of threat - Alexandre Lacazette

French striker Alexandre Lacazette hasn’t exactly been prolific with 71 goals in 206 games for Arsenal since joining from Lyon in 2017, prompting fans to cleverly play on his last name to produce a classic banter name.

AFP

Communist Kaka - Aleksandr Golovin

Pulse Nigeria