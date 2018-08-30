Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Luke Shaw back in England squad to face Spain


Football Luke Shaw back in England squad to face Spain

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has been handed an England recall by manager Gareth Southgate for next month's matches against Spain and Switzerland.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is back in the England squad play

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is back in the England squad

(AFP/File)

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has been handed an England recall by manager Gareth Southgate for next month's matches against Spain and Switzerland.

The 23-year-old has not played for his country since a 1-0 loss to Germany in 2017 but has returned at the expense of Old Trafford teammate Ashley Young in England's first squad since the World Cup.

Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has also earned a first call-up with Joe Gomez and James Tarkowski returning for the UEFA Nations League game at Wembley against Spain on September 8 and friendly in Leicester with Switzerland three days later.

Southgate has also given Adam Lallana a recall after the Liverpool midfielder was left out of the World Cup squad following an injury-plagued campaign.

Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek keeps his place after impressing in Russia in the summer, despite playing just 22 minutes for Chelsea this season.

"We're on the back of a successful tournament," said Southgate. "Not too much can have changed in that time because we reached the semi-final and there have only been three league games.

"We had some mature conversations with Jamie Vardy, Gary Cahill and Ashley Young in terms of the desire to look at younger players. We had five changes anyway and we felt that was enough. We also won't stand still.

"Luke Shaw is still only 23, Joe Gomez is 21 so we have lowered the age again. We are aware of the excitement around other young players but it might be a bit too early for some."

England squad to face Spain on September 8 and Switzerland on September 11:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Jack Butland (Stoke), Alex McCarthy (Southampton)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Danny Rose (Tottenham), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), James Tarkowski (Burnley), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Adam Lallana (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea)

Forwards: Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

The Pharaohs: Mohamed Salah calls for the resignation of Egyptian FA bosses if they fail to meet these seven demands The Pharaohs Mohamed Salah calls for the resignation of Egyptian FA bosses if they fail to meet these seven demands
Football: Deschamps backs Lloris, recalls 'retired' Rami in first post-World Cup squad Football Deschamps backs Lloris, recalls 'retired' Rami in first post-World Cup squad
Video: Watch how Aduana Stars suffered Ghana's worst defeat in Africa Video Watch how Aduana Stars suffered Ghana's worst defeat in Africa
Football: Gattuso's Milan face Roma test in San Siro clash of US-owned clubs Football Gattuso's Milan face Roma test in San Siro clash of US-owned clubs
Football: Bale can fill Ronaldo boots at Real, says Wales boss Giggs Football Bale can fill Ronaldo boots at Real, says Wales boss Giggs
Racism Allegations: Germany coach Joachim Low says Mesut Ozil's claims of racism 'exaggerated' Racism Allegations Germany coach Joachim Low says Mesut Ozil's claims of racism 'exaggerated'

Recommended Videos

Ghana Premier League: Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward Ghana Premier League Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward
Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season



Top Articles

1 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Malaria...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey makes Stonebwoy’s song popular...bullet
4 Black Stars I won’t entertain ‘tin gods’ in Black Stars squad –...bullet
5 Pele, Kaka Why many Brazilian footballers have just one namebullet
6 Crisis Managers that could succeed Mourinho at Man Unitedbullet
7 Football Ronaldo to skip two Portugal games to focus on...bullet
8 Listicles Jose Mourinho’s five worst defeats as a managerbullet
9 Dele Alli Sex-tape of Tottenham and England midfielder...bullet
10 Profile All you need to know about Michael Essienbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
2 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
3 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
6 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
7 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
8 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
9 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
10 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet

Football

Squad Starlets to leave for U-17 Afcon qualifiers today
The Arrogant One Sports journalists ask unintelligent questions – Bashir Hayford
Usain Bolt is likely to be handed a 10 or 15 minute run-out for Australia's Central Coast Mariners in a friendly against an amateur side as he works towards his dream of earning a playing contract
Football Nervous Bolt prepares for football debut
Ghana champions suffer 6-0 defeat against Raja Casablanca
CAF Confederation Cup Ghanaian champions suffer 6-0 defeat against Raja Casablanca