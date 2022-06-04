RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Lukwago's heroics not enough for Uganda as Belaili's brilliance caps off dominant Algeria win

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor

Mohamed Youcef Belaili and goalkeeper Charles Lukwago were the stars of the day as Algeria hosted Uganda in Algiers.

empty
empty

Youcef Belaili scored an absolute peach goal as Algeria kicked off their AFCONQ2023 with a comfortable victory.

Recommended articles

Belaili capped off a man of the match performance with a goal and an assist to inspire Algeria to a 2-0 win over the Cranes, who have goalkeeper Charles Lukwago to thank for the respectable scoreline.

Algeria
Algeria AFP

Algeria dominated proceedings at home in Algiers against their visitors, Uganda, with over 80% of the ball but was made to still dig deep by the outstanding reflexes of goalkeeper Lukwago.

The St. George of Ethiopia pair of safe hands made some excellent saves especially in the opening half of the game to keep the Cranes in the game.

ug-1
ug-1 Uganda Cranes Twitter

Algeria deservedly took the lead two minutes before the half-hour mark through Aissa Mandi after the cross came off the post to hit his chest and into the net.

It was no less than the home side deserved as they piled on the pressure in search of more goals.

However, the Ugandan goalkeeper Lukwago said "not today" following some excellent saves to ensure his side remained in the game at the break.

In the second half, Algeria continued from where they stopped in the first but had to wait until the 80th minute for the next goal.

Belaili had to produce something special, beating as many as five Ugandan players before letting fly a skewed shot from just inside the box.

Algeria vs Uganda
Algeria vs Uganda Pulse Nigeria

Lukwago did his best to stop the shot despite seeing it quite late but it still found its way into the net to ultimately wrap up the win for Algeria.

Algeria finished the game with 15 shots on goal and 14 chances created compared to just four shots and one chance created for Uganda.

In the other Group F game, the spoils were shared between the host Niger Republic and Tanzania after a 1-1 draw in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

George Mpole gave Tanzania a shock lead as early as the first minute to silence the home crowd. However, Niger hit back just before the half-hour mark through Daniel Sosah to ensure that both nations kicked off with a share of the spoils.

Following their home win, Algeria has taken charge of Group F on three points, closely followed by Niger and Tanzania on one point each.

Uganda finds itself rooted at the bottom of the table following that unconvincing display against Algeria.

Up next, Algeria is away to Tanzania while Niger travels to Kampala to face the Cranes of Uganda next week Wednesday.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Ralf Rangnick started life at Austria with a comfortable win over 2018 over 2018 World Cup runners up, Croatia

    Ralf Rangnick off to flying start with Austria after 'suffering' at Manchester United

  • empty

    Eagles spank Congo to take charge of Group G, AFCON2021 sensation Gambia record narrow win

  • Sadio Mane has overtaken Henri Camara to become Senegal’s highest-scoring Senegal player with 31 goals

    Bayern-linked Mane sends 'warning' to Liverpool, scores hat trick against Benin

Trending

UCL FINAL

5 worst performers for Liverpool in defeat to Real Madrid

Liverpool's most disappointing players

Watch: Southampton’s Mohammed Salisu plays football with friends in Madina

Watch: Southampton’s Mohammed Salisu plays football with friends in Madina

Thomas Partey installed as Development Chief in Manya Krobo

Thomas Partey installed as Development Chief in Manya Krobo

Photos: Nigeria striker marries Ghanaian nurse in colourful ceremony

Photos: Nigerian striker marries Ghanaian nurse in colourful ceremony