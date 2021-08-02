RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Lumor Agbenyenu: Black Stars defender loses 4-year-old son

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana defender Lumor Agbenyenu has been hit by terrible news following the unfortunate death of his four-year-old son.

Lumor Agbenyenu: Black Stars defender loses 4-year-old son
Lumor Agbenyenu: Black Stars defender loses 4-year-old son

The left-back is reported to have lost his child over the weekend, although the exact cause of death is yet to be disclosed.

Recommended articles

A statement from Real Mallorca’s UK page on Twitter consoled the defender on the tragic passing of his son.

twitter.com

“We send our deepest condolences to former defender Lumor Agbenyenu, following the recent tragic passing of his four-year-old son. Once a red, always a red, Lumor,” the page tweeted.

Agbenyenu recently completed a move to Aris Thessaloniki FC following a frustrating spell at Portuguese side Sporting CP.

The 24-year-old played just a few matches for Sporting in his three years year, having been loaned out to Goztepe and Real Mallorca within that period.

However, he officially joined Greek club Aris Thessaloniki last week, putting pen to paper on a two-year contract.

twitter.com

Agbenyenu started his career with Ghanaian side Wassaman United before permanently moving to Europe in 2016.

The full-back has since lined up for the likes of Portimonense, 1869 Munich, Sporting CP and currently at Aris Thessaloniki.

We at Pulse Ghana extended our condolences to Agbenyenu and his family over the tragic death of his son.

Dede Ayew speaks after Black Stars training

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

John Mahama covered cost of my mother’s funeral – Bukom Banku thanks ex-President

John Mahama covered cost of my mother’s funeral – Bukom Banku thanks ex-President

Agyemang-Badu narrates how he lost farming investment after putting caretaker in charge

Agyemang-Badu narrates how he lost farming investment after putting caretaker in charge

Tokyo 2020: Ghana’s Sulemanu Tetteh beats Rosa Rodrigo to reach round of 16 of boxing event

Tokyo 2020: Ghana’s Sulemanu Tetteh advances to round of 16 after beating Rosa Rodrigo

‘I didn’t speak to Gyan but consulted Essien before joining Rennes’ – Kamaldeen Sulemana

‘I didn’t speak to Gyan but consulted Essien before joining Rennes’ – Kamaldeen Sulemana