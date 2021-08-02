Lumor Agbenyenu: Black Stars defender loses 4-year-old son

A statement from Real Mallorca’s UK page on Twitter consoled the defender on the tragic passing of his son.

“We send our deepest condolences to former defender Lumor Agbenyenu, following the recent tragic passing of his four-year-old son. Once a red, always a red, Lumor,” the page tweeted.

Agbenyenu recently completed a move to Aris Thessaloniki FC following a frustrating spell at Portuguese side Sporting CP.

The 24-year-old played just a few matches for Sporting in his three years year, having been loaned out to Goztepe and Real Mallorca within that period.

However, he officially joined Greek club Aris Thessaloniki last week, putting pen to paper on a two-year contract.

Agbenyenu started his career with Ghanaian side Wassaman United before permanently moving to Europe in 2016.

The full-back has since lined up for the likes of Portimonense, 1869 Munich, Sporting CP and currently at Aris Thessaloniki.