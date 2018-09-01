Pulse.com.gh logo
Lyon footballer Depay devastated after burglary


Lyon footballer Depay devastated after burglary

Lyon's Dutch forward Memphis Depay had his house burgled during Friday's Ligue 1 home loss to Nice with the thieves reportedly getting away with a massive 1.5 million euros haul ($1.75 million).

Lyon's Dutch forward Memphis Depay (R) was burgled during Friday's Ligue 1 match with Nice play

Lyon's Dutch forward Memphis Depay (R) was burgled during Friday's Ligue 1 match with Nice

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said the player was distraught, but thought the police had good leads to go on.

"He's beside himself, he had a great deal of valuables in his home," said Aulas although Lyon police said it was too early to say exactly what the 23-year-old had lost during the break in.

"We haven't suffered too much from this kind of thing so far," said the club president in reference to a string of burglaries that have hit the French football community including Arsenal manager Unai Emery when he was at PSG last season.

"Anyway, the police are on the case, they took prints and there are cameras all over the place. As with all succesful people, there's high security at his house," Aulas said.

Depay had a quiet night on the pitch as Lyon went down 1-0 at home to Nice.

