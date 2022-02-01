RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Lyon stun Marseille in see-saw replay

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Moussa Dembele bagged a late winner for Lyon

Moussa Dembele bagged a late winner for Lyon Creator: OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE
Moussa Dembele bagged a late winner for Lyon Creator: OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE

A heavily depleted Lyon came from behind to beat visitors Marseille 2-1 in the French top flight on Tuesday with Xherdan Shaqiri scoring and assisting for the hosts.

Recommended articles

The defeat meant Marseille missed out on climbing to second place in Ligue 1, led by PSG on 53pts, while Nice have 42 in second and Marseille 40 in third.

The game was played with no fans allowed in the stadium after the original game in November had to be abandoned when a player was hit by a projectile from the tribunes.

Marseille came into the game on the back of five away victories and were heavy favourites due to injuries and absences for international duty in Lyon's depleted squad.

Matteo Guendouzi gave visitors a 1-0 lead heading in a corner on ten minutes, but Shaqiri levelled on 76 before his pass found Moussa Dembele for a tap in on 86 minutes.

Former Celtic forward Dembele had been slated as sick, but was drafted in to the threadbare line up in a gamble that paid off.

Marseille looked exhausted at the end and coach Jorge Sampaoli said he saw much he didn't like.

"We'll see first wh we can count on for the next match," he said of their Ligue1 game at home to Angers on Friday.

Lyon climbed to seventh, but are just a point from fourth placed Strasbourg.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Favourite son Eto'o is pride of Cup of Nations host city Douala

A statue of Samuel Eto'o in the green, yellow and red of Cameroon stands in the New Bell neighbourhood of Douala where he grew up Creator: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

Photos: Sulley Muntari trains with GPL champions Hearts of Oak

Photos: Sulley Muntari trains with GPL champions Hearts of Oak

Dr. Asamoah Gyan sends Twitter into a frenzy with his doctorate title

Dr. Asamoah Gyan sends Twitter into a frenzy with his title

Watch: Jay Jay Okocha brags after beating Asamoah Gyan in tennis contest

Watch: Jay Jay Okocha brags after beating Asamoah Gyan in tennis contest