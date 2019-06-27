Madagascar, unlike Burundi, enter into this fixture after a draw against Guinea in their debut game. Burundi suffered a 1-0 loss against three times African champions Nigeria in their opener.

Team news and match facts

Madagascar

An impressive outing last time out means Andrianantenaina will be expected to produce again. He completed 88.7 per cent of his 62 passes against Guinea, touched the ball 74 times, won eight of 10 duels and got himself a goal. Another all-action display would go down a treat.

Charles Andriamahitsinoro was involved in Madagascar's two goals against Guinea.

Burundi

Against Nigeria midfielder Bigirimana showed both sides of his game. He created three chances and saw more of the ball than any of his team-mates, but some of his passing was a little wasteful. Burundi instantly stand a better chance if he performs.

Burundi could become the 16th nation to lose their first two games in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Head to head

This will be their first meeting in all competitions

It will be the first game between Madagascar and Burundi in the Africa Cup of Nations.

It will also be the first time that two teams playing in their first Africa Cup of Nations have faced each other since South Africa and Angola in January 1996.

Kenya take on Tanzania in a must win situation.

Kenya will take Tanzania in the all-East African debut on Thursday at the Air Defense Sports Stadium at 8:00pm Ghanaian time.

The two sides head into this game on the back of a defeat: Kenya lost 2-0 against Algeria, while Tanzania suffered a 2-0 loss against Senegal, so it is a must-win game for either side.

Team news and match facts

Kenya

For Michael Olunga to function at his best, he will need good supply from his wingers, and 26-year-old Masika brings the experience of European and Chinese club football to Kenya's side, as well as a creative threat down the left flank.

Kenya have won only seven per cent of their Africa Cup of Nations games (1/15), the worst rate among the teams with at least 15 matches in the competition.

Kenya have failed to score in nine of their last 12 Africa Cup of Nations games

Tanzania's target man is Genk striker Samatta, but tucked in behind him will be Msuva, whose task it is to unlock the Kenya defence.

Tanzania are winless in their four games in the Africa Cup of Nations (D1, L3), conceding at least two goals in three of their four outings.

Head to head

They have faced off 53 times. Kenya have won 24, Tanzania have 15 wins, whereas 14 games have ended in a draw.

It will be the first game between Kenya and Tanzania in the Africa Cup of Nations.