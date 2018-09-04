Pulse.com.gh logo
Real Madrid lost 1m followers in just 24 hours after Ronaldo Left


Social Media Real Madrid lost 1m followers in just 24 hours after Cristiano Ronaldo Left

Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed athlete across a number of social platforms, including Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

play Cristiano Ronaldo

The number of fans that follow Cristiano Ronaldo on social media is absolutely sizeable and to some extent unreal.

The Portugal captain is the most followed athlete in the world across a number of social platforms, including Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Recent statistics collated by Tifo Football have revealed that not only does Ronaldo have a huge following, but also his followers make sure they tag along to which ever club he joins.

As a result, following his mega deal from Real Madrid to Juventus in the summer, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has already began having a say on the social media followers of both clubs.

 

The statistics indicate that since signing Ronaldo, Juventus have seen their popularity on social media rise, while Real Madrid’s followers have rather dropped.

In fact, just 24 hours after it was announced that the 33-year-old has left the Madrid, the club lost over a million followers on Twitter alone.

Juventus also saw a 25 per cent increase in followers on Instagram, with an overall six million new followers on all social media platforms

 

Meanwhile, the Italian champions are still way short of the social media numbers of Real Madrid, as the Champions League holders have a staggering 30 million Twitter followers, five times that of Juventus.

READ ALSO: Loris Karius makes a big mistake again on Besiktas debut

Ronaldo himself boasts 6.28 million followers on Twitter, 35 million on Facebook and 15.3 million on Instagram.

The former Manchester United has, however, not had a perfect start to life in Italy, having gone three games without registering a goal. 

