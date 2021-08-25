Madrid make 160mn bid for Mbappe: reports

According to outlets L'Equipe and Le Parisien the Ligue 1 club have rejected the proposal for 22-year-old Mbappe, whose contract at the Parc de Princes expires next June.

PSG paid 180 million euros to Monaco for the forward in 2017 and are keen for him to sign a new deal.

After the arrival of Lionel Messi in Paris earlier this month club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said Mbappe "has no reason to do anything else" but stay.