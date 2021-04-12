Madrid march on, Bayern stumble and Robben is back: Talking points from around Europe

They move above Barcelona into second after winning both league Clasicos in a season for the first time since 2007/08, just before Pep Guardiola took over at the Catalans. Real are also now just one point behind leaders Atletico Madrid after they were held 1-1 at Betis.

Atletico still have to go to Barcelona, which could play into the hands of a Real side who will head to Liverpool this week full of confidence.

Bayern up against it

Bayern's status as European champions is under serious threat as they head to Paris on Tuesday trailing 3-2 after the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

The Bavarians are without top scorer Robert Lewandowski and a host of other players due to injury, and the difficult relationship between coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is dominating headlines.