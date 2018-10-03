Pulse.com.gh logo
Real Madrid never went three games without scoring with Ronaldo


Real Madrid never went three games without scoring with Ronaldo

The Los Blancos have gone their longest spell without hitting the back of the net in eleven years.

Real Madrid never went three games without scoring with Ronaldo play

Real Madrid never went three games without scoring with Ronaldo

Real Madrid never went three games without scoring during the nine year period Cristiano Ronaldo spent with the club.

The European champions suffered a 1-0 defeat against CSKA Moscow on Tuesday in Russia in the UEFA Champions League to register three games without scoring, following a 3-0 defeat to Sevilla and a goalless against Atletico Madrid. 

The last time the Madrid giants went three games without scoring date back to the 2006/07 season in Fabio Capello’s second term in charge and one which ended in an unlikely LaLiga Santander triumph.

That season started badly and the goalless run began with a 3-0 defeat against Recreativo Huelva on December 20, the last game of the calendar year.

The beginning of 2007 only saw the run worsen, as they lost 2-0 to Deportivo at the Riazor before a scoreless draw with Real Betis.

Ronaldo arrived at the Bernabeau in 2009 and since then Real Madrid have never gone three games without hitting the back of the net.

