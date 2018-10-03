news

Real Madrid never went three games without scoring during the nine year period Cristiano Ronaldo spent with the club.

The European champions suffered a 1-0 defeat against CSKA Moscow on Tuesday in Russia in the UEFA Champions League to register three games without scoring, following a 3-0 defeat to Sevilla and a goalless against Atletico Madrid.

READ MORE: Spanish newspaper reveals why Cristiano Ronaldo left Spain

The last time the Madrid giants went three games without scoring date back to the 2006/07 season in Fabio Capello’s second term in charge and one which ended in an unlikely LaLiga Santander triumph.

That season started badly and the goalless run began with a 3-0 defeat against Recreativo Huelva on December 20, the last game of the calendar year.

READ MORE: Gyan returns, Ayews snubbed again by Kwesi Appiah

The beginning of 2007 only saw the run worsen, as they lost 2-0 to Deportivo at the Riazor before a scoreless draw with Real Betis.

Ronaldo arrived at the Bernabeau in 2009 and since then Real Madrid have never gone three games without hitting the back of the net.