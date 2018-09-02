Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Magical Messi, Suarez hit doubles in 8-2 rout of Huesca


Football Magical Messi, Suarez hit doubles in 8-2 rout of Huesca

A magical Lionel Messi and on-form Luis Suarez scored doubles apiece as champions Barcelona thrashed newly-promoted Huesca 8-2 to join Real Madrid at the top of La Liga on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona ran riot play

Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona ran riot

(AFP)

A magical Lionel Messi and on-form Luis Suarez scored doubles apiece as champions Barcelona thrashed newly-promoted Huesca 8-2 to join Real Madrid at the top of La Liga on Sunday.

Barcelona's third win of the campaign in as many games saw Ernesto Valverde's men go top thanks to superior goal difference over Real before the break for Nations League matches.

Celta Vigo, who stunned Atletico Madrid 2-0 on Saturday, sit in third place at two points adrift with Atletico now five points adrift of the top after a shaky start to the campaign.

Huesca travelled to the Camp Nou perhaps more in hope than belief, although it was the latter that dominated the Aragaon-based minnows' thinking in the early stages after Cucho Hernandez headed past Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to hand them a surprise third-minute lead.

Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele were all on target play

Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele were all on target

(AFP)

But reality soon kicked in, a slick Messi levelling in the 16th minute after leaving right-back Luisinho on the deck on his way to beating Argentine goalkeeper Axel Werner.

Eight minutes later VAR was deployed to confirm an own goal from defender Jorge Pulido, who got his foot to Jordi Alba's cutback before it wriggled past Werner and into the net.

Alba, recently left out of Spain's squad by former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique, was in the thick of it again on 39 minutes when he set up Suarez to put Barca 3-1 in front by the 39th minute with his maiden goal of the campaign.

Although Alex Gallar pulled one back for the visitors three minutes before the interval when he turned in Hernandez's deflected cross to reduce arrears to 3-2, it merely delayed a second-half onslaught.

Level with Benzema

Barca emerged from the dressing room to hit five goals, Ousmane Dembele starting the rout with an angled drive that beat Werner on 48 minutes.

Four minutes later Ivan Rakitic's superb half-volley from Messi's delivery had the Camp Nou on its feet.

Messi doubled his tally for the night on the hour mark to make it four in three games and completed his night's work by setting up Jordi Alba for a magnificent seventh nine minutes from the final whistle.

Barcelona made it eight in the final seconds of the game when Suarez stepped up to beat Werner from the spot.

"It's always important to be top of the league but it's barely started," Suarez told beIN Sports.

"The championship is very long and the main thing is to keep on doing as we are."

Messi's haul of four goals means he is level with Real striker Karim Benzema, the Argentine star foregoing the opportunity to take the sole lead of the scoring charts when he allowed Suarez to hit the late penalty.

With a question mark still hanging over his international career, Messi is expected to return from the international break rested having decided not to play for Argentina during the international break.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Super Clash: Gyamfi, Owusu fire Kotoko to win over Hearts of Oak Super Clash Gyamfi, Owusu fire Kotoko to win over Hearts of Oak
Football: Duda double gives Hertha rare win at Schalke Football Duda double gives Hertha rare win at Schalke
Football: 'Wake-up call': Pochettino warns Spurs after Watford shock Football 'Wake-up call': Pochettino warns Spurs after Watford shock
Football: Mourinho dedicates United win to under-fire Woodward Football Mourinho dedicates United win to under-fire Woodward
Football: Five things we learned from the Premier League Football Five things we learned from the Premier League
Football: 'Naive' Rashford's red card can't temper Mourinho's joy Football 'Naive' Rashford's red card can't temper Mourinho's joy

Recommended Videos

Ghana Premier League: Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward Ghana Premier League Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward
Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season



Top Articles

1 Football I'd do it again, says Mbappe after red cardbullet
2 Video Watch Andre Ayew's debut goal for Fenerbahcebullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up...bullet
4 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives...bullet
5 UEFA Awards Gala Real Madrid sweep all four positional awardsbullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew makes Crystal Palace debutbullet
7 Number 12 Government has no eveidence to prosecute Nyantakyi...bullet
8 Opinion Why Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on European...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris heads for divorce...bullet
10 Football News Samuel Eto’o to buy house for former...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
2 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
3 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
4 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
5 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
6 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
7 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
8 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
9 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet
10 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t...bullet

Football

Romelu Lukaku got both goals for Manchester United at Turf Moor
Football Lukaku double relieves pressure on Mourinho
Watford duo Craig Cathcart and Troy Deeney celebrate as Tottenham suffer a surprise defeat
Football Watford stun Spurs to extend perfect start
Arsenal duo Alexandre Lacazette and Aaron Ramsey celebrate their win at Cardiff
Football Emery impressed by spirited Arsenal
Lewis Hamilton stretched his world championship lead to 30 points
Football Hamilton wrecks Ferrari's party in Italy